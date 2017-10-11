STMicroelectronics NV (STM.PA)
17.60EUR
23 Oct 2017
€17.60
2,846,247
€17.60
€7.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
STMicroelectronics gives notice of early redemption of its 400 million dollar 1.00 pct convertible bonds due 2021
Oct 11 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS NV
AMS Divests NFC and RFID reader product lines
AMS AG
STMicroelectronics says has no major merger and acquisition deal on the table-CEO
STMicroelectronics says : Franco-Italian chipmaker is on track to deliver $100 million in annual cost savings from set-top box restructuring by 2017-CEO Further company coverage: [STM.PA] (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain) ((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
STMicroelectronics Q2 operating profit jumps to $28 mln
STMicroelectronics NV
STMicroelectronics proposes FY cash dividend of $0.24 per share
STMicroelectronics NV:To propose a FY cash dividend of $0.24 per share.Dividend to be distributed in quarterly installments of $0.06 in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2016 and first quarter of 2017. Full Article
STMicroelectronics to pay dividend of $0.1 per share
STMicroelectronics NV:STMicroelectronics to proceed to cash dividend distribution on the ordinary shares of $ 0.1.Dividend Ex Date: March 21.Payment Date: March 23. Full Article
STMicroelectronics and Arccore team up for automotive embedded-processing development
STMicroelectronics NV:STMicroelectronics and Arccore team up for automotive embedded-processing development. Full Article
STMicroelectronics comments on Q1 2016 guidance, announces reorganization plans
STMicroelectronics NV:Announces a global workforce review.Redeployment of about 600 employees, currently associated with set-top-box business.A global workforce re-alignment that may affect approximately 1,400 employees worldwide.Annualized savings are estimated at $170 million upon completion and restructuring costs at about $170 million.Expects in Q1, revenues to decrease sequentially by about 3 pct at mid-point, and gross margin to be about 33.0 pct at mid-point.Expects Q1 2016 revenues to decrease about 3 pct on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.Gross margin in Q1 is expected to be about 33.0 pct plus or minus 2.0 percentage points. Full Article
STMicroelectronics systems-on-chips chosen for Sky Q set-top boxes
STMicroelectronics NV:Says its Cannes/Monaco family of systems-on-chips (SOCS) has been chosen for the newly announced Sky Q set-top boxes.Sky Q will be available in early 2016. Full Article
STMicroelectronics and Semtech Corp announce agreement
STMicroelectronics NV:Semtech Corporation and STMicroelectronics announce agreement on Semtech's Lora long-range wireless RF technology.Intends to use technology to target internet of things deployments by mobile network operators and large-scale private networks. Full Article
BRIEF-STMicroelectronics announces cooperation with Alibaba Cloud to provide IoT solution
* STMicroelectronics says announced its cooperation with Alibaba Cloud to provide cloud-to-node iot solution to market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: