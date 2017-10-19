Stobart Group Ltd (STOB.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stobart say H1 ‍revenue at 124.6 million stg vs 65.3​ million stg yr ago

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Stobart Group Ltd ::H1 ‍REVENUE 124.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 65.3​ MILLION STG.HAS INCREASED ITS DIVIDEND FROM 3.0P TO 4.5P PER QUARTER.FOR H1 ‍INCREASED ITS UNDERLYING EBITDA TO 131.8 MILLION STG.

Stobart signs contract with Environment Agency

Stobart Group Ltd : Stobart contract agreement with environment agency . Has entered into an initial one-year "major incident response" contract with environment agency . Under contract, co will be working together with environment agency delivering resilience to defend communities threatened by flooding . Contract will be managed by stobart rail using logistics expertise across group .Will assist with logistics, storage and transport requirements with a flexible 24/7 response for an initial 12 starting n 30 sept 2016.

Stobart appoints Mark Adams as CFO

Stobart Group Ltd : Appointment of chief financial officer .Announce the appointment of Mark Adams as chief financial officer ("CFO") with effect from 28 November 2016..

Stobart Group Ltd : Ben Whawell, who has been group's chief financial officer for nine years, will become chief executive officer of Stobart's energy division . Energy division is expected to see strong growth over next two years .Recruitment of a new chief financial officer for group is well advanced.

Stobart Group considers larger, more frequent dividends

Stobart Group Ltd : Are on track to deliver our strategy by 2018 and drive shareholder value . Board to review dividend policy and propose an improved dividend as set out below . "Our target is to supply over 2.0 million tonnes per year of biomass fuel and grow EBITDA to 10 stg per tonne by 2018" . Rail: "Our target is to grow business by 20 pct per annum by 2018 and we have a strong order book in place" .Aviation: "Our target is to grow passenger numbers at London Southend airport to over 2.5 mln passengers per year and deliver 8 stg EBITDA per passenger by 2018".

Stobart FY revenue from cont ops rises 8.6 pct

Stobart Group Ltd : FY revenue from continuing operations up 8.6 pct to £126.7m (2015: £116.6m) . FY underlying profit before tax increased by 98.0 pct to £18.4m (2015: £9.3m) . Total dividend 6 penceper share . Final dividend 4 penceper share .On track to deliver our strategy by 2018 - CEO.

Stobart Group Ltd:Expects underlying results for FY 2016 in line with management expectations and ahead of last year, with infrastructure exceeding the company's expectations.