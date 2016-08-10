Edition:
United Kingdom

Stenprop Ltd (STPJ.J)

STPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,964.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,964.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
188,265
52-wk High
1,991.00
52-wk Low
1,601.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stenprop sees no Brexit impact on earnings due to currency
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Stenprop Ltd : "Do not anticipate any negative impact on earnings in local sterling currency" . Well positioned to navigate its way through possible Brexit economic consequences, and will seek to take advantage of opportunities that may arise as process unfolds-CEO Further company coverage: [STPJ.J].  Full Article

Stenprop to pay final dividend of 4.7 euro cents per share
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 

Stenprop Ltd :Has declared a final cash dividend of 4.7 euro cents per ordinary share for six months ended 31 Mmarch 2016.  Full Article

Stenprop full-year headline earnings rise
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

Stenprop Ltd : FY eur1.67 EPRA NAV per share . 10.41 cents diluted adjusted EPRA earnings per share . 4.70 cents final dividend per share .FY headline earnings for period of 9.58 cents per share (2015: 8.20 cents).  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Stenprop Ltd News

BRIEF-Stenprop says FY net asset value per share of EUR 1.53

* FY IFRS (basic and diluted) net asset value per share at 31 March 2017 was EUR 1.53 (2016: EUR 1.61​)

» More STPJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials