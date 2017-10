Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STTE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Sterlite Technologies Sept qtr consol profit up about 40 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sterlite Technologies Ltd :Sept quarter consol net profit 712.3 million rupees versus profit of 508.3 million rupees last year.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 7.79 billion rupees versus 5.51 billion rupees last year.

Sterlite Technologies June-qtr profit up 30 pct

Sterlite Technologies Ltd : Says June-quarter revenue 5.65 billion rupees, up 22 percent . Says June-quarter profit after tax 400 million rupees, up 30 percent . Order book stands at 21 billion rupees . Advances capacity expansion plans on increased visibility of demand . Current phases of smart city projects in Gandhinagar and Jaipur are close to completion .

Sterlite Technologies March-qtr profit up about 33 pct

Sterlite Technologies Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit after tax 519 million rupees;March-quarter total income from operations 5.76 billion rupees . Recommends dividend at 50 percent .

Sterlite Technologies wins Jaipur smart city phase-II project

Sterlite Technologies Ltd : Co has won the Jaipur smart city phase - II project; project is slated for completion within six months from date of contract .