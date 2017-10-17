Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc :Petro-Canada and RBC team up on innovative loyalty benefits and savings​​.

June 14 (Reuters) - Syncrude, majority-owned by Suncor Energy Inc :Cutting 17.24 percent of June production, from 5.8 million bbls to 4.8 million bbls -sources.

April 26 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc :Suncor Energy reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 FFO per share c$1.21.Qtrly oil sands operations production of 448,500 barrels per day.Upstream production was 725,100 boe/d in Q1 of 2017, compared with 691,400 boe/d in prior year quarte.Full year outlook range for syncrude production has been updated from 150,000 - 165,000 bbls/d to 135,000 - 150,000 bbls/d.Full year outlook range for syncrude cash operating costs has been updated from $32.00 - $35.00/bbl to $36.00 - $39.00/bbl.Full year outlook range for e&p production has been updated from 95,000 - 105,000 boe/d to 110,000 - 120,000 boe/d.Qtrly operating earnings of $812 million or $0.49 per common share.Suncor's share of syncrude production was 142,100 bbls/d in Q1 of 2017, compared to 112,800 bbls/d in prior year quarter.Significant progress made on hebron and fort hills with both projects on track for first oil at end of 2017.Average refinery crude throughput increased to 429,900 bbls/d in q1, compared to 420,900 bbls/d in prior year quarter.Suncor energy - 2017 capital program will focus on bringing suncor's major growth projects, fort hills and hebron, to first oil by end of year.Full year outlook range for syncrude crown royalties has been updated from 1% - 3% to 3% - 6%.Plans to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of company's shares over next twelve months.

Syncrude Canada : Says fire at Mildred Lake upgrader extinguished early on Thursday morning . Says work ongoing to fully isolate impacted area to allow safe entry for damage assessment and to develop repair strategy . Says rest of operations remain stable, several upgrader units shut or running at reduced rates .Says mining and extraction at Mildred Lake and Aurora facilities being paced to balance bitumen demand.

Syncrude Canada : Says "several" upgrader units shutdown or minimized after fire at site in Canada's Alberta . Says mining and extraction at Mildred Lake and Aurora sites "paced" to balance bitumen demand Further company coverage: [IMO.TO] (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Ethan.Lou@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-8925;)).

Suncor Energy Inc : Local 707A ratifies deal with Suncor after challenging bargaining .Unifor local 707A members ratified a collective agreement with suncor; deal will cover nearly 3,400 members.

Unifor: Energy union ratifies deal with Suncor . Unifor has reached a three-year deal with Suncor .Unifor says tentative deal was reached on august 9 and ratified by local Unifor leaders this week.

Suncor Energy Inc : Suncor energy to acquire interest in north sea rosebank project . Under terms of agreement, suncor will make an initial payment of us$50 million on closing. . Transaction is subject to conditions, including regulatory approval, and is anticipated to close in q4 of 2016 . Suncor will make an initial payment of us$50 million on closing . Under some conditions, suncor could pay additional consideration to omv (u.k.) limited of up to us$165 million .Suncor energy uk limited will acquire a 30 per cent participating interest in u.k. North sea rosebank project from omv (u.k.) limited.

Suncor Energy Inc : Says forest fires reduced q2 oil sands production by approximately 20 million barrels . Says Oil Sands Operations production was 177,500 BBLS/D in Q2 of 2016, compared to 423,800 BBLS/D in prior year quarter . Q2 oper shr loss C$0.36 . Q2 shr loss C$0.46 . Says total upstream production decreased to 330,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D) in Q2 of 2016, compared with 559,900 BOE/D in prior year quarter .Says Suncor remains on track to achieve $750 mln reduction to its original 2016 capital budget.

Suncor Energy Inc : no changes to corporate guidance ranges previously issued on june 6, 2016 . Says oil sands operations production was 177,500 bbls/d in q2 of 2016, compared to 423,800 bbls/d in prior year quarter .Says suncor remains on track to achieve $750 million reduction to its original 2016 capital budget.