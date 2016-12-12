Sunteck Realty Ltd (SUNT.NS)
SUNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
363.50INR
11:12am BST
363.50INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-16.40 (-4.32%)
Rs-16.40 (-4.32%)
Prev Close
Rs379.90
Rs379.90
Open
Rs373.10
Rs373.10
Day's High
Rs374.90
Rs374.90
Day's Low
Rs356.00
Rs356.00
Volume
1,554,365
1,554,365
Avg. Vol
359,195
359,195
52-wk High
Rs388.95
Rs388.95
52-wk Low
Rs87.30
Rs87.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sunteck Realty Sept qtr consol profit rises
Sunteck Realty Ltd
BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty June-qtr consol PAT falls
* June quarter consol profit after tax 398.3 million rupees versus profit 681.7 million rupees year ago