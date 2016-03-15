Edition:
United Kingdom

Supreme Industries Ltd (SUPI.NS)

SUPI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,126.05INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.70 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
Rs1,136.75
Open
Rs1,125.80
Day's High
Rs1,137.00
Day's Low
Rs1,116.00
Volume
80,381
Avg. Vol
59,806
52-wk High
Rs1,442.60
52-wk Low
Rs730.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Supreme Industries Ltd declares second interim dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

Supreme Industries Ltd:Declared second interim dividend @ 250% i.e. 5 Indian rupees per share on 12,70,26,870 nos. of equity shares of 2 Indian rupees each (F.V.) for financial year 2015-2016.Says dividend shall be paid / dispatched to the shareholders on or before March 31, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Supreme Industries Ltd News

» More SUPI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials