Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV.BA)

Sept 17, 2017 - THIS WEEK’S DEALS (OVER $50M) WEEK TOTALS $8.57bn – IPO $50.0m – ABB/BLOCK $4.18bn – FOLLOW-ON $2.71bn – CB $1.63bn Monday Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (Canada, infrastructure investment) – $700m Block. 16.6m units (100% prim) at $42.10 versus $43.84 last sale. RBC, TD, CITI, BAML, HSBC. Camden Property Trust (US, REIT) – $445.3m Block. 4.75m shares (100% prim) at $$93.75 versus $93.75-$94.25 marketing and $94.92 last sale. DB, JPM. Wayfair (US, e-commerce) – $375m CB. 5y s