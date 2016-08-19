Edition:
Sun TV Network Ltd (SUTV.NS)

SUTV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

804.95INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.10 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs803.85
Open
Rs806.95
Day's High
Rs813.45
Day's Low
Rs797.05
Volume
507,655
Avg. Vol
1,235,327
52-wk High
Rs946.00
52-wk Low
Rs434.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sun TV Network June-qtr profit up about 19 pct
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Sun TV Network Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 2.33 billion rupees . Says June-quarter total income from operations 7.61 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.96 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 6.89 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sun Tv Network March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Sun TV Network Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 2.36 billion rupees; total income from operations 5.71 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sun TV Network Ltd declares interim dividend
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 

Sun TV Network Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 7.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each (i.e. 150%) for the financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

Sun TV Network Ltd announces fixes record date for interim dividend
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 

Sun TV Network Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 20, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend, if any.Says payment date for interim dividend if any, declared shall commence on and from Feb. 24, 2016.  Full Article

Sun TV Network Ltd drops 4% on fresh development on money laundering case - ECOTIM
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 

Sun TV Network Ltd:Shares of Sun TV tumbled over 4% in Tuesday's trade after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, brother of Sun TV's Chairman & MD Kalanithi Maran, obtained illegal gratification of Rs 742.58 crore and parked the money on the latter's firms - ECOTIM.The ED claimed there were sufficient prima facie material to proceed against the former telecom minister and other accused in the Aircel-Maxis deal related to the money laundering case. - ECOTIM.Besides Dayanidhi, ED has named Kalanithi Maran, his wife Kavery Kalanithi, K Shanmugam, Managing Director of M/s South Asia FM SAFL), and two - M/s Sun Direct TV SDTPL) - ECOTIM.And SAFL - as accused in the case filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering PMLA), PTI reported. - ECOTIM.  Full Article

BRIEF-India's Sun TV Network June-qtr profit up 8 pct

* June quarter profit after tax 2.52 billion rupees versus 2.33 billion rupees last year

