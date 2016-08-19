Sun TV Network Ltd (SUTV.NS)

Sun TV Network Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 20, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend, if any.Says payment date for interim dividend if any, declared shall commence on and from Feb. 24, 2016.

Sun TV Network Ltd:Shares of Sun TV tumbled over 4% in Tuesday's trade after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, brother of Sun TV's Chairman & MD Kalanithi Maran, obtained illegal gratification of Rs 742.58 crore and parked the money on the latter's firms - ECOTIM.The ED claimed there were sufficient prima facie material to proceed against the former telecom minister and other accused in the Aircel-Maxis deal related to the money laundering case. - ECOTIM.Besides Dayanidhi, ED has named Kalanithi Maran, his wife Kavery Kalanithi, K Shanmugam, Managing Director of M/s South Asia FM SAFL), and two - M/s Sun Direct TV SDTPL) - ECOTIM.And SAFL - as accused in the case filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering PMLA), PTI reported. - ECOTIM.