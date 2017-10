Suven Life Sciences Ltd (SUVP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in Singapore

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Suven Life Sciences Ltd :Gets product patent from Singapore related to new chemical entities for treating disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in New Zealand​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Suven Life Sciences Ltd :Says ‍co secures a product patent in New Zealand​.Says patents are valid through 2034.Product patent corresponds to New Chemical Entities (NCEs) for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases‍​‍​.

Suven Life Sciences secures product patents in Israel, Macau and South Korea

July 10 (Reuters) - Suven Life Sciences Ltd ::Says ‍'suven Life Sciences secures product patents in Israel, Macau and South Korea'.​.Says grant of 1 product patent from Israel, 1 product patent from Macau , 1 product patent from South Korea.Suven life sciences says patents of products intended for treatment of disorders related to neurodegenerative diseases; patents valid through 2032.

Suven Life Sciences' Pashamylarams Unit successfully completes USFDA inspection

Suven Life Sciences Ltd : Co's pashamylarams unit successfully completes US FDA inspection; gets eir for pashamylarams unit .

Suven Life Sciences gets 2 product patents in India, South Africa

Suven Life Sciences Ltd : Suven Life Sciences secures two (2) product patents in India and South Africa .

Suven Life Sciences gets two product patents in Canada and Hong Kong

Suven Life Sciences Ltd : Suven Life Sciences secures two product patents in Canada and Hong Kong . Patents for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases; patents are valid through 2032 and 2030 respectively .

Suven Life Sciences gets 2 product patents in Israel and Mexico

Suven Life Sciences Ltd : Suven Life Sciences secures two (2) product patents in Israel and Mexico .

Suven Life Sciences secures two product patents in Australia and Canada

Suven Life Sciences Ltd:Suven Life Sciences secures two product patents in Australia and Canada.