Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZB3.SA)
20.39BRL
17 Nov 2017
R$ 0.39 (+1.95%)
R$ 20.00
R$ 20.19
R$ 20.45
R$ 19.96
1,772,000
--
R$ 21.32
R$ 19.01
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA announces dividend payment
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA:Says its board of directors approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, a dividend payment totaling 300.0 million Brazilian reais. Full Article
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA holds 38 pct stake in Ibema
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA:Says that it has concluded the transaction with Ibema Companhia Brasileira de Papel ("Ibema") and Ibema Participacoes SA ("Ibemapar") announced on March 18, 2015.After the transaction Ibema is owner of unit Embu/SP; Ibemapar and the company hold, respectively, 62 percent and 38 percent stake in Ibema. Full Article
Brazil's Suzano eyes acquisitions among tissue makers -CEO
NEW YORK, Nov 14 Brazilian wood pulp and paper maker Suzano Papel e Celulose SA is considering acquisitions among tissue producers, Chief Executive Officer Walter Schalka said, aiming to consolidate a market it recently entered.