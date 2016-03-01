Edition:
United Kingdom

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZB5.SA)

SUZB5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

20.47BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.43 (+2.15%)
Prev Close
R$ 20.04
Open
R$ 20.20
Day's High
R$ 20.80
Day's Low
R$ 19.76
Volume
3,517,000
Avg. Vol
3,830,386
52-wk High
R$ 21.19
52-wk Low
R$ 10.12

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA announces dividend payment
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA:Says its board of directors approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, a dividend payment totaling 300.0 million Brazilian reais.  Full Article

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA holds 38 pct stake in Ibema
Tuesday, 5 Jan 2016 

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA:Says that it has concluded the transaction with Ibema Companhia Brasileira de Papel ("Ibema") and Ibema Participacoes SA ("Ibemapar") announced on March 18, 2015.After the transaction Ibema is owner of unit Embu/SP; Ibemapar and the company hold, respectively, 62 percent and 38 percent stake in Ibema.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA News

Brazilian businessman proposes free-trade tech initiative at WTO

SAO PAULO, Sept 27 A Brazilian business leader urged a World Trade Organization forum on Wednesday to use a technology initiative to help smaller firms gain better access to global commerce and trade.

» More SUZB5.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials