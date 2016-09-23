Suzlon Energy Ltd (SUZL.NS)
15.55INR
11:29am BST
Rs0.20 (+1.30%)
Rs15.35
Rs15.45
Rs15.70
Rs15.35
22,000,066
44,502,586
Rs22.25
Rs12.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Suzlon Energy gets orders totalling 111.30 MW
Suzlon Energy Ltd
Suzlon Energy says bags 58.80 MW turnkey order in Madhya Pradesh
Suzlon Energy Ltd
Suzlon Energy and CLP India enter JV for Veltoor Solar Project in Telangana
Suzlon Energy Ltd
