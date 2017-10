Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM.TO)

Silvercorp Metals Inc : Qtrly silver sales of 1.0 million ounces, an increase of 6% compared to same prior year quarter . Silvercorp Metals qtrly lead sales of 9.3 million pounds and zinc sales of 3.6 million pounds, up 2% and 41%, respectively, compared to same prior year quarter . Qtrly sales of $19.4 million , a decrease of 4% compared to same prior year quarter . Qtrly loss per share $0.01 .Silvercorp reports silver production of 5.0 million ounces, cash flows from operations of $31.9 million, or $0.19 per share, for fiscal year ended march 31, 2016.