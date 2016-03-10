Savills PLC (SVS.L)
SVS.L on London Stock Exchange
932.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
932.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
932.50
932.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
214,389
214,389
52-wk High
970.00
970.00
52-wk Low
647.50
647.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Savills Plc recommends final ordinary dividend
Savills Plc:Recommends final ordinary dividend of 8.0p (2014: 7.25p).Dividend be paid alongside the supplemental interim dividend of 14.0p per share on 16 May 2016 to shareholders on the register at 15 April 2016. Full Article
Savills Plc raises FY 2015 outlook
Savills Plc:Anticipates that underlying results for FY 2015 will be ahead of the company's previous expectations. Full Article
M7 joins Britain's property IPO boom
Property investment firm M7 Real Estate launched a sale of shares in a new company on Tuesday, M7 Multi-Let REIT, which owns and manages industrial and office property, aiming to raise 300 million pounds on the London stock market.
