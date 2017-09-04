Edition:
Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L)

SVT.L on London Stock Exchange

2,137.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,137.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
911,232
52-wk High
2,575.00
52-wk Low
2,047.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Severn Trent announces organisational changes to its Wholesale business
Monday, 4 Sep 2017 

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Severn Trent Plc ::SEVERN TRENT - ‍ORGANISATIONAL CHANGES TO ITS WHOLESALE BUSINESS TO DRIVE FURTHER IMPROVED PERFORMANCE THIS AMP 1.COMPANY IS RESHAPING WHOLESALE BUSINESS TO CREATE THREE TEAMS: CUSTOMER DELIVERY, CAPITAL DELIVERY AND COMMERCIAL, AND PRODUCTION.SEVERN TRENT - ‍CUSTOMER DELIVERY TEAM WILL BE LED BY SARAH BENTLEY, CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER, AND WILL BE FOCUSED ON FURTHER IMPROVING CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE​.SEVERN TRENT - CHANGES ANNOUNCED WILL ALLOW SEVERN TRENT TO DELIVER MORE EFFICIENCIES OVER COURSE OF THIS AMP AND MEET CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES OF AMP7 5.SEVERN TRENT - ‍CAPITAL DELIVERY AND COMMERCIAL TEAM TO BE LED BY COO HELEN MILES, FOCUSED ON ASSET CONSTRUCTION DELIVERY, FURTHER SUPPLY CHAIN EFFICIENCIES​.‍MD WHOLESALE OPERATIONS EMMA FITZGERALD WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD IN DECEMBER 2017 AND WILL LEAVE COMPANY IN SUMMER OF 2018​.  Full Article

Severn Trent sees trading performance consistent with its expectations
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Severn Trent Plc : Trading update for period 1 April to 19 July 2016 . Making good progress with its plans to deliver targeted efficiency savings in second year of AMP6 (1) regulatory period .Considers that group will deliver trading performance consistent with its expectations and prior guidance.  Full Article

Severn Trent FY underlying pretax profit 523 mln stg, down 3.2 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Severn Trent Plc : Fy group turnover of £1,787 million, down 0.8% year-on-year due to regulated price decrease . Group underlying pbit of £523 million, down 3.2% . Final dividend of 48.40p, in line with dividend policy, taking 2015/16 dividend to 80.66p . Now forecasting £670 million of totex efficiencies across amp6. Equates to £260 million outperformance . Fy revenue from continuing operations fell 0.8 percent to 1.787 billion stg .Final dividend 48.4 penceper share.  Full Article

Severn Trent Plc declares interim ordinary dividend
Thursday, 26 Nov 2015 

Severn Trent Plc:Declares interim ordinary dividend of 32.26p per share (2014/15: 33.96p per share), which will be paid on Jan. 8, 2016 to shareholders on register at Dec. 4, 2015.  Full Article

