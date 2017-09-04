Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Severn Trent Plc ::SEVERN TRENT - ‍ORGANISATIONAL CHANGES TO ITS WHOLESALE BUSINESS TO DRIVE FURTHER IMPROVED PERFORMANCE THIS AMP 1.COMPANY IS RESHAPING WHOLESALE BUSINESS TO CREATE THREE TEAMS: CUSTOMER DELIVERY, CAPITAL DELIVERY AND COMMERCIAL, AND PRODUCTION.SEVERN TRENT - ‍CUSTOMER DELIVERY TEAM WILL BE LED BY SARAH BENTLEY, CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER, AND WILL BE FOCUSED ON FURTHER IMPROVING CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE​.SEVERN TRENT - CHANGES ANNOUNCED WILL ALLOW SEVERN TRENT TO DELIVER MORE EFFICIENCIES OVER COURSE OF THIS AMP AND MEET CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES OF AMP7 5.SEVERN TRENT - ‍CAPITAL DELIVERY AND COMMERCIAL TEAM TO BE LED BY COO HELEN MILES, FOCUSED ON ASSET CONSTRUCTION DELIVERY, FURTHER SUPPLY CHAIN EFFICIENCIES​.‍MD WHOLESALE OPERATIONS EMMA FITZGERALD WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD IN DECEMBER 2017 AND WILL LEAVE COMPANY IN SUMMER OF 2018​.