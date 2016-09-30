SHW AG (SW1.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SHW AG: unit SHW Automotive receives major order

SHW AG : SHW Automotive GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of SHW AG, receives first major order from world's leading manufacturer of fully electric vehicles .New order with a lifetime sales volume of approx. 100 million euros ($111.86 million).

SHW says Martin Simon appointed as Chief Financial Officer

SHW AG : Martin Simon appointed as Chief Financial Officer .Appointed martin simon as chief financial officer with effect from Sept. 1, 2016.

SHW AG cuts 2016 sales outlook, keeps oper profit outlook

Shw Ag : Continues to expect a year- on-year improvement in operating earnings margin and adjusted ebitda at lower end of predicted eur 43 million to eur 47 million range in 2016 . adhoc: shw ag: reduction of sales forecast for 2016 - operating profit for the year still within target range . Now expects group sales of between eur 410 million and eur 430 million for 2016 and 2017 (previously eur 440 million to eur 460 million each . Confident of achieving 2020 sales target of eur 630 million to eur 660 million as well as an ebitda margin of at least 12 per cent Further company coverage: [SW1.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

SHW AG:For FY 2016, company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of between 43 million euros and 47 million euros.Expects group sales of between 440 million euros and 460 million euros for FY 2016.FY 2016 revenue estimate 442.24 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SHW gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates; to propose dividend

SHW AG:‍For FY 2016, is expecting sales of between 440 million and 460 million euros ‍.Is expecting its consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be between 43 million and 47 million euros in FY 2016​​.Dividend 1.00 euros per share.FY 2016 revenue estimate 447.39 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 44.50 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SHW says CFO Sascha Rosengart leaves the company‍

SHW AG:CFO Sascha Rosengart is leaving the company‍.His role will be assumed temporarily by Andreas Rydzewski, member of management board, until a new Chief Financial Officer is appointed​.

SHW AG comments on outlook by FY 2020

SHW AG:Sales to rise to about 630 million euros to 660 million euros by FY 2020 accompanied by significantly higher profitability.Expects to report sharply growing sales and earnings starting in FY 2018.EBITDA margin is expected to rise to at least 12 per cent by 2020.