Swaraj Engines Ltd (SWAR.NS)

Swaraj Engines Ltd :Swaraj Engines Ltd says Subhash Mago has been appointed as chief executive officer.

Swaraj Engines Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 190 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 1.71 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 156.5 million rupees; net sales was 1.52 billion rupees . June-quarter engine sales volume up 13.7 percent .