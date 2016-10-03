Edition:
Swaraj Engines Ltd (SWAR.NS)

SWAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,038.35INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs52.45 (+2.64%)
Prev Close
Rs1,985.90
Open
Rs2,003.50
Day's High
Rs2,049.00
Day's Low
Rs2,000.05
Volume
1,711
Avg. Vol
3,520
52-wk High
Rs2,423.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,250.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Swaraj Engines appoints Subhash Mago as CEO
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

Swaraj Engines Ltd :Swaraj Engines Ltd says Subhash Mago has been appointed as chief executive officer.  Full Article

Swaraj Engines June-qtr profit up about 21 pct
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Swaraj Engines Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 190 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 1.71 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 156.5 million rupees; net sales was 1.52 billion rupees . June-quarter engine sales volume up 13.7 percent .  Full Article

Swaraj Engines Ltd News

BRIEF-Swaraj Engines June-qtr profit up 13 pct

* June quarter profit 215 million rupees versus 190 million rupees last year

Earnings vs. Estimates

