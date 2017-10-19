Edition:
El Sewedy Electric Co SAE (SWDY.CA)

SWDY.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

106.03EGP
1:28pm BST
Change (% chg)

£1.51 (+1.44%)
Prev Close
£104.52
Open
£104.05
Day's High
£107.50
Day's Low
£104.05
Volume
73,133
Avg. Vol
165,649
52-wk High
£114.50
52-wk Low
£59.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's El Sewedy signs energy project financing deal with EBRD
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO ::SIGNS FINANCING DEAL WITH EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT (EBRD) TO FINANCE SOLAR ENERGY PROJECT.CO AND ÉLECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE AIM TO SIGN FINANCING DEAL WITH PROPARCO BEFORE OCT 27.SAYS COMBINED VALUE OF FINANCING DEAL WITH EBRD AND PROPARCO IS UP TO $150 MILLION.  Full Article

Egypt's El Sewedy Electric posts Q2 net profit of 893 million Egyptian pounds
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

El Sewedy Electric Co Sae : El Sewedy Electric posts second quarter net profit of 893 million Egyptian pounds ($100.56 million) versus 532.9 million in same period a year earlier .Revenue for the quarter reached 5.9 billion pounds versus 6.7 billion pounds in the same period a year earlier.  Full Article

Egypt's El Sewedy Electric Q1 net profit rises to $86.46 mln
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

Egypt's El Sewedy Electric : Q1 net profit of 767.73 million Egyptian pounds ($86.46 million), up from 259.99 million pounds year earlier .Q1 sales of 4.693 billion Egyptian pounds, up from 3.644 billion year earlier.  Full Article

El Sewedy Electric Co SAE News

MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar index down for tenth day running

DUBAI, Sept 17 Qatar's stock index fell for a tenth straight session on Sunday as talk of dispute negotiations fails to sway investors, while strong oil prices boosted the Saudi Arabia market.

