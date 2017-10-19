El Sewedy Electric Co SAE (SWDY.CA)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO ::SIGNS FINANCING DEAL WITH EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT (EBRD) TO FINANCE SOLAR ENERGY PROJECT.CO AND ÉLECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE AIM TO SIGN FINANCING DEAL WITH PROPARCO BEFORE OCT 27.SAYS COMBINED VALUE OF FINANCING DEAL WITH EBRD AND PROPARCO IS UP TO $150 MILLION.