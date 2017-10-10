Edition:
United Kingdom

Stornoway Diamond Corp (SWY.TO)

SWY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

0.70CAD
8:58pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-4.11%)
Prev Close
$0.73
Open
$0.73
Day's High
$0.73
Day's Low
$0.69
Volume
950,983
Avg. Vol
251,692
52-wk High
$1.33
52-wk Low
$0.69

Stornoway announces Q3 production and sales results​‍​
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Stornoway Diamond Corp ::‍Stornoway announces Q3 production and sales results​.Says ‍442,154 carats produced from processing of 506,381 tonnes of ore in quarter ended September at Renard Diamond Mine.Says ‍during quarter, 506,380 tonnes of ore were processed compared to plan of 540,000 tonnes​.  Full Article

Stornoway Diamond reports Q1 loss per share C$0.03
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Stornoway Diamond Corp : Stornoway announces 2016 first quarter results .Q1 loss per share C$0.03.  Full Article

BRIEF-Stornoway announces Q3 production and sales results​‍​

* Says ‍442,154 carats produced from processing of 506,381 tonnes of ore in quarter ended September at Renard Diamond Mine

