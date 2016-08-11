Symrise AG (SY1G.DE)
65.49EUR
4:35pm BST
€-0.06 (-0.09%)
€65.55
€65.48
€65.72
€65.29
175,424
241,024
€66.26
€53.87
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Symrise doesn't expect to be hit by Brexit - CEO
Symrise
Symrise CEO says no transformational deals on the agenda
Symrise AG
Symrise AG Q1 sales below expectations in Q1
Symrise AG
Symrise AG opens offices and labs in Iran
Symrise AG:Opens its own site in Iran.Symrise will set up sales offices and application-specific laboratories at the site. Full Article
Symrise AG to propose FY 2015 dividend
Symrise AG:Proposed dividend increase from 0.75 to 0.80 euros per share for FY 2015. Full Article
Symrise AG places 500 million euros promissory note loan
Symrise AG:Successfully places 500 million euros promissory note loan to finance Pinova Holdings acquisition.High oversubscription enabled increase in volume from 250 million to 500 million euros.Pricing at lower end of marketing range.Proceeds to be used for financing of Pinova Holdings acquisition and other growth projects.Funding base and maturities profile further diversified through placement with European and German institutions. Full Article
Symrise AG reiterates FY 2015 outlook
Symrise AG:For 2015, remains committed to achieving EBITDA margin of more than 20 pct for group. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Givaudan sticks to 2020 targets as Q3 sales growth accelerates
* Company says continues to implement price increases (Adds details from statement and background)