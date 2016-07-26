Edition:
Symphony Ltd (SYMP.NS)

SYMP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,409.55INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs9.80 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs1,399.75
Open
Rs1,399.10
Day's High
Rs1,418.95
Day's Low
Rs1,396.00
Volume
16,550
Avg. Vol
27,922
52-wk High
Rs1,570.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,113.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Symphony Ltd recommends bonus issue in 1:1 ratio
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Symphony Ltd : Recommended issue of bonus equity shares to the members of the company in the ratio of 1:1 .  Full Article

Symphony Ltd March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Symphony Ltd : March-quarter net profit 465.2 million rupees versus 365.1 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.37 billion rupees versus 1.24 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Symphony Ltd declares second interim dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Symphony Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 20 Indian rupees (1000%) on face value of 2 Indian rupees per share for the financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

Symphony Ltd announces dividend payment date
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 

Symphony Ltd:Says that interim dividend of 5 Indian rupees per equity share i.e. 250 pct. for year 2015-16, declared by board at its meeting held on Jan. 28, 2016, shall be payable on or after Feb. 11, 2015 i.e. within 30 days from Jan. 28, 2016.  Full Article

Symphony Ltd declares interim dividend
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 

Symphony Ltd:Says that the board at its meeting held on Jan. 28, 2016, inter alia, has declared interim dividend of 5 Indian rupees (250%) per equity share having face value of 2 Indian rupees each.  Full Article

Symphony Ltd News

BRIEF-Symphony declares interim dividend of 1 rupee per share

* Says approved and declared 1st interim dividend of 1 rupee per equity share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vGE5Wy) Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

