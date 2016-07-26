Symphony Ltd (SYMP.NS)
1,409.55INR
11:21am BST
Rs9.80 (+0.70%)
Rs1,399.75
Rs1,399.10
Rs1,418.95
Rs1,396.00
16,550
27,922
Rs1,570.00
Rs1,113.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Symphony Ltd recommends bonus issue in 1:1 ratio
Symphony Ltd
Symphony Ltd March-qtr profit rises
Symphony Ltd
Symphony Ltd declares second interim dividend
Symphony Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 20 Indian rupees (1000%) on face value of 2 Indian rupees per share for the financial year 2015-16. Full Article
Symphony Ltd announces dividend payment date
Symphony Ltd:Says that interim dividend of 5 Indian rupees per equity share i.e. 250 pct. for year 2015-16, declared by board at its meeting held on Jan. 28, 2016, shall be payable on or after Feb. 11, 2015 i.e. within 30 days from Jan. 28, 2016. Full Article
Symphony Ltd declares interim dividend
Symphony Ltd:Says that the board at its meeting held on Jan. 28, 2016, inter alia, has declared interim dividend of 5 Indian rupees (250%) per equity share having face value of 2 Indian rupees each. Full Article
BRIEF-Symphony declares interim dividend of 1 rupee per share
* Says approved and declared 1st interim dividend of 1 rupee per equity share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vGE5Wy) Further company coverage: