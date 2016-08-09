Synthomer PLC (SYNTS.L)

Synthomer Plc : Half year revenue fell 1.8 percent to 446.2 million stg . H1 pretax profit rose 56 percent to 57.4 million stg . Cost efficiency programme on track . Improved performance driven by firming margins relative to H1 2015 . "We remain cautiously optimistic for full year" . In Europe, North America, notwithstanding Brexit vote and unsettled economic outlook and currency markets, we expect to make continued progress . Expect average unit margins in our nitriles business to soften . Board's expectations for full year, in constant currency, remain unchanged. . H1 group revenue 446.2 million stg versus 432.3 million stg a year ago .Operating profit in H1 2016 increased to 64.9 mln stg versus 55.4 mln stg a year ago.

Synthomer Plc : Announces that it has successfully completed acquisition of Hexion Performance Adhesives & Coatings ('hexion pac') from Hexion Inc . Hexion PAC's business in China (representing approximately 1 pct of Hexion PAC's revenues) is subject to a deferred completion which is expected in Q3 2016 . Confirms that its outlook for full year 2016 in constant currency remains unchanged and in line with board's expectations . Total consideration of $226 mln was funded from both existing cash resources and utilisation of additional credit facilities .A eur 0.01 and $0.01 increase in FX rates relative to sterling are estimated to result in an improvement in sterling reported FY results by about 0.5 mln stg and 0.25 mln stg respectively.