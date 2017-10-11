Suedzucker AG (SZUG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cropenergies Q2 EBITDA up at EUR 33 mln​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - CROPENERGIES AG :DGAP-NEWS: CROPENERGIES CONTINUES TO INCREASE REVENUES AND EARNINGS IN 1ST HALF OF 2017/18 - ETHANOL PRODUCTION INCREASES BY 26 PERCENT.‍ALTOGETHER, EBITDA INCREASED BY 13 PERCENT TO EUR 67 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 59) MILLION IN 1^ST HALF 2017/18​.‍IN 2ND QUARTER OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR, EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 33 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 31) MILLION​.‍IN 2ND QUARTER 2017/18, REVENUES GREW TO EUR 229 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 182) MILLION​.‍HAS ADJUSTED ITS REVENUES FORECAST FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR AND NOW EXPECTS REVENUES FOR FULL YEAR TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR 880 AND EUR 920 MILLION​.‍FY 2017/18 OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR 60 AND EUR 90 MILLION​.

Suedzucker Q2 net profit more than doubles to 54.5 mln euros

Suedzucker : H1 net profit 155 million eur .Q2 net profit after minorities 54.5 million eur.

Suedzucker now expects FY oper profit of 340-390 mln eur

Suedzucker : increases full year outlook following positive second quarter . revenues in first half year (1 march 2016 to 31 august 2016) of current financial year 2016/17 reached eur 3,205 (previous year: 3,331) million . group operating profit increased in same period to eur 209 (previous year: 134) million . continues to expect for financial year 2016/17 group revenues of eur 6.4 to 6.6 (previous year: 6.4) billion . fiscal q2 sales 1.597 billion eur versus 1.702 billion year earlier . now expects group operating profit to reach eur 340 to 390 (previous year: 241) million . sugar price increase is expected as of 1st of october, beginning of new sugar marketing year 2016/17 .fiscal q2 operating profit 99 million eur versus 77 million year-earlier.

Suedzucker subsidiary plans strategic partnership with Serbian Sunoko

Suedzucker AG : Suedzucker subsidiary Agrana plans strategic partnership with the shareholders of Serbian company Sunoko via majority participation . Says Austrian Agrana, a round 50 percent Suedzucker participation, intends a strategic partnership with shareholders of Serbian company Sunoko d.o.o. .Says conclusion of contract is subject to approval of supervisory board of Agrana and supervisory board of Suedzucker AG.

Suedzucker to offer dividend of 0.30 euros per share

Suedzucker AG :Suedzucker to offer dividend of 0.30 euros per share.

Suedzucker confirms FY 2015/2016 outlook

Suedzucker AG:Forecast for FY 2015/2016 unchanged.Continues to forecast consolidated group revenues of 6.3 billion to 6.5 billion euros for current FY 2015/2016.Operating result is still expected to come in at between 200 million and 240 million euros.

CORRECTION - Suedzucker AG comments on FY 2015/2016 forecast

Corrects period in headline to FY 2015/2016 from FY 2015/2015.Suedzucker AG:Specifies its outlook for FY 2015/2016.Projects FY 2015/2016 group revenues at 6.3 billion to 6.5 billion euros (previous year: 6.8 billion euros).For FY 2015/2016 group operating result forecasts a range of 200 million to 240 million euros (previous year: 181 million euros).FY 2015/2016 revenue estimate 6.4 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.