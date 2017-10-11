Suedzucker AG (SZUG.DE)
16.74EUR
4:35pm BST
€0.10 (+0.60%)
€16.64
€16.65
€16.76
€16.57
530,052
602,881
€25.39
€16.54
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cropenergies Q2 EBITDA up at EUR 33 mln
Oct 11 (Reuters) - CROPENERGIES AG
Suedzucker Q2 net profit more than doubles to 54.5 mln euros
Suedzucker
Suedzucker now expects FY oper profit of 340-390 mln eur
Suedzucker
Suedzucker subsidiary plans strategic partnership with Serbian Sunoko
Suedzucker AG
Suedzucker to offer dividend of 0.30 euros per share
Suedzucker AG
Suedzucker confirms FY 2015/2016 outlook
Suedzucker AG:Forecast for FY 2015/2016 unchanged.Continues to forecast consolidated group revenues of 6.3 billion to 6.5 billion euros for current FY 2015/2016.Operating result is still expected to come in at between 200 million and 240 million euros. Full Article
CORRECTION - Suedzucker AG comments on FY 2015/2016 forecast
Corrects period in headline to FY 2015/2016 from FY 2015/2015.Suedzucker AG:Specifies its outlook for FY 2015/2016.Projects FY 2015/2016 group revenues at 6.3 billion to 6.5 billion euros (previous year: 6.8 billion euros).For FY 2015/2016 group operating result forecasts a range of 200 million to 240 million euros (previous year: 181 million euros).FY 2015/2016 revenue estimate 6.4 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Suedzucker's earnings rise, says hopeful for EU's new sugar market
HAMBURG, Oct 12 Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar refiner, reported a 30 percent rise in second-quarter profits on Thursday on the back of higher revenues in both its sugar and biofuel businesses and said it was optimistic with the start of the European Union's free market for sugar.