Telus Corp (T.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

‍Telus says services restored throughout southeastern Alberta

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Telus Corp :‍Telus says restored all services after power outages caused by winter storm disrupted some wireless and home services in region​.

Telus services down in some Southeastern Alberta communities

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Telus Corp : :Telus services down in some Southeastern Alberta communities due to power loss caused by winter storm.Says ‍approximately 12,500 customers are currently without power due to storm​.

Telus expects to turn cash flow positive in 2018

Telus Corp CEO Darren Entwistle says expects company to turn materially cash flow positive in 2018 Telus' profit hit by spending; subscriber metrics holding up:.

Telus and telecommunications workers union, united steelworkers local 1944 agreed to terms of tentative collective agreement

Telus Corp : TELUS and telecommunications workers union, united steelworkers local 1944 agreed to terms of a tentative collective agreement . Agreement covering approximately 10,800 TELUS employees nationally .If ratified, new five-year agreement will take effect later this year and expire on December 31, 2021.

Telus files for mixed shelf of up to $3 bln - SEC filing

Telus Corp :Files for mixed shelf of up to $3 billion - sec filing.

Telus Health to acquire Canadian business of Nightingale Informatix Corp

Telus Health:Announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Canadian business of Nightingale Informatix Corp.

Telus Corp to purchase up to 1.583 million common shares

Telus Corp : Intends to purchase and cancel up to 1,583,000 of its common shares through private agreements with an arm's-length third-party seller . Common shares purchased will be counted towards 16 million common shares (subject to a maximum aggregate purchase price of $500 million) .Telus to purchase up to 1.583 million common shares under its normal course issuer bid through private agreements.

Telus Corp appoints Doug French as chief financial officer

Telus Corp : Doug French appointed as chief financial officer, Telus . Telus Corp says co's CFO, John Gossling is leaving Telus to seek other opportunities .Telus corp says Gossling will be working through to end of May to ensure an effective transition of responsibilities.

TELUS Corp declared quarterly dividend

TELUS Corp:Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 canadian per share on issued and outstanding common shares.Payable on July 4 to holders of record date as on June 10, 2016.

TELUS Corp announces Baring Private Equity Asia to acquire 35 per cent stake in TELUS International

TELUS Corp:Has reached an agreement with Baring Private Equity Asia for it to acquire a 35 per cent stake in TELUS International.Agreement values TELUS International at CAD1.2 billion, with TELUS Corporation shareholders retaining a 65 per cent interest in the business.Intends to retain a long-term majority ownership position in TELUS International.