Philip Morris CR as (TABK.PR)

TABK.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

16,008.00CZK
1:56pm BST
Change (% chg)

44.00Kč (+0.28%)
Prev Close
15,964.00Kč
Open
16,191.00Kč
Day's High
16,191.00Kč
Day's Low
15,951.00Kč
Volume
871
Avg. Vol
822
52-wk High
17,211.00Kč
52-wk Low
12,040.00Kč

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Philip Morris Czech Republic H1 net profit CZK 1.32 bln (Reuters poll CZK 1.36 bln)
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Philip Morris Cr As : Cigarette maker Philip Morris Czech Republic reports H1 net profit of CZK 1.32 billion (1.36 bln seen in Reuters poll, 1.34 billion in H1 2015) . Sales CZK 5.4 bln from 5.11 bln year ago (poll CZK 5.32 bln) . Diluted earnings per share CZK 480 vs 489 year ago Further company coverage: [TABK.PR] ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 477;)).  Full Article

Czech Philip Morris says Q1 revenue rises 9.3 percent
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Czech tobacco company Philip Morris CR : Says Q1 consolidated revenue, net of excise tax and VAT, CZK 2.53 billion ($105.96 million), up 9.3 percent y/y . Says rise mainly driven by favorable volume in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as well as higher manufacturing services . Says shipments up 7.4 percent y/y . Says according to Nielsen research Philip Morris CR share in Czech market declined to 45.5 percent from 46.8 percent . Says total market in Czech Republic increased by an estimated 7.2 percent in first quarter . Company is an affiliate of Philip Morris International Further company coverage: [TABK.PR] ($1 = 23.8780 Czech crowns) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Philip Morris CR as proposes FY 2015 dividend - Reuters
Tuesday, 29 Mar 2016 

Philip Morris CR as:Says board proposes dividend of CZK 920/share (previous CZK 880/share) -Reuters.  Full Article

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 26

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 26

PRAGUE, Sept 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Cze

