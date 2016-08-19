Philip Morris CR as (TABK.PR)

Czech tobacco company Philip Morris CR : Says Q1 consolidated revenue, net of excise tax and VAT, CZK 2.53 billion ($105.96 million), up 9.3 percent y/y . Says rise mainly driven by favorable volume in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as well as higher manufacturing services . Says shipments up 7.4 percent y/y . Says according to Nielsen research Philip Morris CR share in Czech market declined to 45.5 percent from 46.8 percent . Says total market in Czech Republic increased by an estimated 7.2 percent in first quarter . Company is an affiliate of Philip Morris International Further company coverage: [TABK.PR] ($1 = 23.8780 Czech crowns) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).