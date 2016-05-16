Edition:
United Kingdom

Tata Coffee Ltd (TACO.NS)

TACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

150.85INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.90 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
Rs149.95
Open
Rs150.10
Day's High
Rs153.00
Day's Low
Rs150.00
Volume
327,197
Avg. Vol
677,959
52-wk High
Rs174.90
52-wk Low
Rs107.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Tata Coffee March-qtr group consol net profit down about 13 pct
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Tata Coffee Ltd : India's Tata Coffee Ltd - March-quarter consol group consolidated net profit 344.7 million rupees; consol total income from operations 4.57 billion rupees . Recommends dividend of INR 1.30 per share .  Full Article

Tata Coffee Ltd News

BRIEF-Tata Coffee sets up freeze-dried coffee plant in Vietnam

* Says plant slated to start manufacturing produce in the next 18-21 months

