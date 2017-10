Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (TAEE11.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cemig and FIP Coliseu to sell 65.7 mln units of Taesa

Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (Taesa): Said on Friday that Fundo de Investimento em Participacoes Coliseu (FIP Coliseu) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG (Cemig) had initiated a restricted offering to sell a combined stake of 65.7 million units of Taesa . The offering to be coordinated by Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banco Multiplo, BB-Banco de Investimento, Banco de Investimentos Credit Suisse (Brasil), Banco Modal and Banco Santander (Brasil) .A price per unit to be set upon bookbuilding procedure.

Cemig to sell up to 40.7 mln units of Taesa

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA :Said on Wednesday that its board of directors authorized the sale of up to 40.7 million units of Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (Taesa) , corresponding to 40.7 million common and 81.4 million preferred shares.

Taesa announces dividend and own capital interest payment

Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA : Said on Friday that its board of directors had approved to pay interim dividends totalling 174.0 million Brazilian reais ($54.8 million), corresponding to 0.1684 real per share or 0.5052 real per unit . The board had also approved to pay own capital interest totalling 24.5 million reais, corresponding to 0.0237 real per share or 0.0711 real per unit . Payment date is Aug. 29 . Record date is Aug. 17 .Ex-dividend date is Aug. 18.

Taesa announces dividend and own capital interest payment

Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA : Announced on Thursday that its board approved to pay interim dividends totalling 93.2 million Brazilian reais ($26.29 million), corresponding to 0.0901 real per share or 0.2704 real per unit . Board also approved to pay own capital interest totalling 128.4 million reais, corresponding to 0.1358 real per share or 0.4073 real per unit . Interim dividend and own capital interest payment date is June 3 . Interim dividend and own capital interest record date is May 24 .Ex-dividend and ex-interest as of May 25.

Taesa appoints Joao Procopio Campos Loures Vale as CEO

Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (Taesa) : Said on Tuesday that it appointed Joao Procopio Campos Loures Vale as chief executive officer .Joao Procopio Campos Loures Vale is currently business development director of the company and will keep that post.

Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA announces complementary dividend payment

Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA:Says that it will propose for the next general meeting to pay complementary dividend in the total amount of 322.7 million Brazilian reais.Payment to be done until Dec. 31.