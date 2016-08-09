Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TAGL.NS)
TAGL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
209.65INR
11:27am BST
209.65INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.55 (+3.23%)
Rs6.55 (+3.23%)
Prev Close
Rs203.10
Rs203.10
Open
Rs204.00
Rs204.00
Day's High
Rs210.25
Rs210.25
Day's Low
Rs203.55
Rs203.55
Volume
3,568,231
3,568,231
Avg. Vol
4,617,289
4,617,289
52-wk High
Rs220.20
Rs220.20
52-wk Low
Rs114.25
Rs114.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tata Global Beverages June-qtr consol profit up about 52 pct
Tata Global Beverages Ltd
Tata Global Beverages March-qtr group consolidated profit rises
Tata Global Beverages Ltd
BRIEF-Tata Starbucks reaffirms growth in India with entry into Kolkata in 2018
* Reaffirms growth in India with entry into Kolkata in 2018 Source text: http://bit.ly/2i0BvSe Further company coverage: