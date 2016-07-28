Take Solutions Ltd (TAKE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Take Solutions Ltd : Approved issue, allotment of 10.8 million equity shares to QIBs at INR 166.10 per equity share .

Take Solutions Ltd : Approved issue price of 166.10 rupees per share for the equity shares to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers in issue .

Take Solutions March-qtr net profit rises

Take Solutions Ltd : March-quarter net profit 100.7 million rupees versus 71.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 106.8 million rupees versus 66.4 million rupees last year . Recommended final dividend of INR 0.40 rupees per share .