Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TalkTalk calls ICO fine "disappointing"

Talktalk Telecom Group Plc : TalkTalk statement . Has cooperated fully with ICO at all times; this is clearly a disappointing decision . Has cooperated fully with ICO at all times .As case remains subject of an ongoing criminal prosecution, we cannot comment further at this time.

UK's CMA says BT, TalkTalk to pay CMA’s costs related to appeal

UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority): UK's CMA says TalkTalk shall pay CMA’s costs in relation to TalkTalk appeal in the sum of 112,333 stg .UK's CMA says BT shall pay CMA’s costs in relation to BT appeal in the sum of 572,897 stg.

TalkTalk says largely immune to any brexit fallout

Talktalk Telecom Group Plc CEO says : Ceo 'happy' with broadband performance, says focus on churn paying off, being rational about new additions . Ceo sees no impact on outlook from brexit, says as value broadband provider company is largely immune Further company coverage: [TALK.L] (Reporting By London Bureau) ((uk.online@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 7717;)).

UK's CMA publishes determination in broadband appeals involving BT and TalkTalk

UK'S Competition and Markets Authority(CMA): Determination in 2 superfast broadband price control appeals has been published . Dismissed BT’s challenges regarding broadband price controls in all but one of the issues it was asked to look at . Agreed with BT that ofcom made error in setting length of relevant compliance period; determined this should be extended to 6 months . Dismissed the challenges in Talktalk’s appeal regarding broadband price controls Further company coverage: (http://bit.ly/28ICG5Q) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

UK's Ofcom asked to resolve dispute between TalkTalk and BT

Ofcom : Uk's ofcom says asked to resolve dispute between talk talk and british telecommunications concerning charges for special fault investigation services . Dispute concerns allegations by talktalk that amounts bt charged it for TRCS & SFIS, in between 1 april 2011- 30 june 2014, were inconsistent with bt's basis of charges obligations (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).

Talktalk says back on track after 2015 data breach

Talktalk Telecom Group Plc : Strong recovery in q4: net adds flat, +148k rgus, lowest ever churn at 1.3% . Fy ebitda . of £260m in line with guidance; material step up in h2 margin to 18.4% . Fy ebitda . of £260m in line with guidance; material step up in h2 margin to 18.4% . Reiterating fy17 guidance . : modest revenue growth and £320m-£360m ebitda . Fy17 dividend expected to be at least in line with fy16 and covered by free cashflow . Q4 on-net net adds flat; rgu growth +148k . Mobile +90k (14.9% share of new sim market); fibre +72k; tv -14k . Lowest ever quarterly churn at 1.3% . Fy pretax profit 14 million stg . Final dividend 10.58 penceper share . Total dividend 15.87 penceper share .Fy revenue rose 2.4 percent to 1.838 billion stg.

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC gives FY 2016, 2017 EBITDA guidance

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC:Expects FY 2016 EBITDA in the range £255 mln-£265 mln.Expects FY 2017 EBITDA in the range of £320 mln-£360 mln.

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC - UK lawmakers start inquiry into TalkTalk hack - Reuters

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC:British lawmakers will hold an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a cyber attack on telecoms firm TalkTalk, which was initially thought to have put the private details of over 4 million customers at risk - RTRS.The Culture, Media and Sport Committee said on Wednesday that they were concerned about how companies store and secure customer information online and wanted to investigate the robustness of measures put in place by telecoms and internet companies - RTRS.British police on Tuesday made a fourth arrest in connection with the attack on TalkTalk in October, which the company said had leaked the bank details of more than 20,000 customers, fewer than first thought - RTRS.