Tata Communications Ltd (TATA.NS)
729.40INR
11:17am BST
Rs11.95 (+1.67%)
Rs717.45
Rs723.00
Rs735.00
Rs714.10
630,743
579,773
Rs783.90
Rs532.35
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Tata Communications to partner with Motorsport.tv
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd
Bahrain's Batelco partners with Tata Communications
June 4 (Reuters) - Bahrain Telecommunications Company
Tata Communications, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport explore IoT potential
May 26 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd
Tata Communications, ST Telemedia complete Singapore data centre JV deal
Tata Communications Ltd
Tata Communications says sale of Neotel to Liquid Telecom completed
Tata Communications Ltd
Tata Communications says LIC cuts stake in co by 2.038 pct
Tata Communications Ltd
Tata Communications says Liquid Telecom and RBH sign pact to acquire Neotel
Tata Communications Ltd
Tata Communications says ST Telemedia will buy 74 pct stake in co's data centre business
Tata Communications Ltd
UPDATE 2-Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing
* High debt, eroding profit forcing India telco consolidation (Adds analyst comment, context on telecom market)