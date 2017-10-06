Edition:
Tata Communications Ltd (TATA.NS)

TATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

729.40INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.95 (+1.67%)
Prev Close
Rs717.45
Open
Rs723.00
Day's High
Rs735.00
Day's Low
Rs714.10
Volume
630,743
Avg. Vol
579,773
52-wk High
Rs783.90
52-wk Low
Rs532.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Tata Communications to partner with Motorsport.tv
Friday, 6 Oct 2017 

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd :Says ‍Motorsport.tv partners with co to power international growth of network's internet television platforms.  Full Article

Bahrain's Batelco partners with Tata Communications
Sunday, 4 Jun 2017 

June 4 (Reuters) - Bahrain Telecommunications Company ::Co and Tata Communications sign agreement to expand reach of their global connectivity and data centre solutions for customers.Agreement allows Tata Communications to extend its data centre footprint in locations like Bahrain, Jordon, among others enabled by Batelco.  Full Article

Tata Communications, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport explore IoT potential
Friday, 26 May 2017 

May 26 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd ::Says co and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport explore potential of the internet of things to boost team performance.  Full Article

Tata Communications, ST Telemedia complete Singapore data centre JV deal
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Tata Communications Ltd :ST Telemedia and tata communications complete the Singapore data centre joint venture transaction.  Full Article

Tata Communications says sale of Neotel to Liquid Telecom completed
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Tata Communications Ltd :Says sale of Neotel to Liquid Telecom completed.  Full Article

Tata Communications says LIC cuts stake in co by 2.038 pct
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

Tata Communications Ltd :LIC cuts stake in co by 2.038 percent to 3.224 percent between April 11, 2015 to Sept 28, 2016.  Full Article

Tata Communications says Liquid Telecom and RBH sign pact to acquire Neotel
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Tata Communications Ltd : Liquid Telecom and RBH announce agreement to acquire Neotel . Shareholders of Neotel have agreed for Liquid Telecom to acquire Neotel for R6.55 billion . Liquid Telecom is partnering with Royal Bafokeng Holdings which has committed to take a 30% equity stake in Neotel .  Full Article

Tata Communications says ST Telemedia will buy 74 pct stake in co's data centre business
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Tata Communications Ltd : ST Telemedia, through unit, will buy 74 percent majority stake in co's data centre business in India and Singapore . Tata Communications will remain as a significant shareholder, holding the remaining 26% stake in the businesses . JV will include Tata communications' fourteen data centres in key cities across India and its three Singapore facilities . Deal for estimated enterprise value of INR 31.3 billion and SGD 232.4 million .  Full Article

Tata Communications Ltd News

UPDATE 2-Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing

* High debt, eroding profit forcing India telco consolidation (Adds analyst comment, context on telecom market)

Earnings vs. Estimates

