Tata Communications Ltd (TATA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Tata Communications to partner with Motorsport.tv

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd :Says ‍Motorsport.tv partners with co to power international growth of network's internet television platforms.

Bahrain's Batelco partners with Tata Communications

June 4 (Reuters) - Bahrain Telecommunications Company ::Co and Tata Communications sign agreement to expand reach of their global connectivity and data centre solutions for customers.Agreement allows Tata Communications to extend its data centre footprint in locations like Bahrain, Jordon, among others enabled by Batelco.

Tata Communications, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport explore IoT potential

May 26 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd ::Says co and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport explore potential of the internet of things to boost team performance.

Tata Communications, ST Telemedia complete Singapore data centre JV deal

Tata Communications Ltd :ST Telemedia and tata communications complete the Singapore data centre joint venture transaction.

Tata Communications says sale of Neotel to Liquid Telecom completed

Tata Communications Ltd :Says sale of Neotel to Liquid Telecom completed.

Tata Communications says LIC cuts stake in co by 2.038 pct

Tata Communications Ltd :LIC cuts stake in co by 2.038 percent to 3.224 percent between April 11, 2015 to Sept 28, 2016.

Tata Communications says Liquid Telecom and RBH sign pact to acquire Neotel

Tata Communications Ltd : Liquid Telecom and RBH announce agreement to acquire Neotel . Shareholders of Neotel have agreed for Liquid Telecom to acquire Neotel for R6.55 billion . Liquid Telecom is partnering with Royal Bafokeng Holdings which has committed to take a 30% equity stake in Neotel .

Tata Communications says ST Telemedia will buy 74 pct stake in co's data centre business

Tata Communications Ltd : ST Telemedia, through unit, will buy 74 percent majority stake in co's data centre business in India and Singapore . Tata Communications will remain as a significant shareholder, holding the remaining 26% stake in the businesses . JV will include Tata communications' fourteen data centres in key cities across India and its three Singapore facilities . Deal for estimated enterprise value of INR 31.3 billion and SGD 232.4 million .