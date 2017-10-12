Edition:
United Kingdom

Thai Beverage PCL (TBEV.SI)

TBEV.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

0.96SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
$0.98
Open
$0.98
Day's High
$0.98
Day's Low
$0.96
Volume
5,892,100
Avg. Vol
17,621,276
52-wk High
$0.99
52-wk Low
$0.83

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Thai Beverage says International Beverage Holdings (Singapore) buys 75 pct stake in MSC and MDC
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage PCL :Acquisition of 75 percent interest in Myanman Supply Chain & Service and Myanmar Distillery by International Beverage Holdings (Singapore)‍​.Cash considerations for purchase of target shares in MSC, MDC, AAIPL and ASIPL are about $6.9 million, $42.5 million, 494.4 million and $197.8 mln‍​.Assuming deal has been effected at end of 9M2017 EPS of company is expected to rise from 1.18 baht to 1.20 baht ‍​.  Full Article

Thai Beverage Pcl reports qtrly net profit of 7.71 bln baht
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Thai Beverage Pcl : Qtrly revenues from sales and services 46.83 billion baht versus 50.88 billion baht .Qtrly net profit 7.71 billion baht versus 6.03 billion baht.  Full Article

Thai Beverage PCL qtrly net profit 5.81 billion baht
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Thai Beverage PCL : Qtrly total revenues from sales and services 45.45 billion baht versus 38.99 billion baht .Qtrly net profit 5.81 billion baht versus 5.86 billion baht.  Full Article

Thai Beverage public joined the Pracharath Project
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

Thai Beverage PCL : Public co ltd Thai Beverage public company limited joined the Pracharath Project . Has invested 1 million Baht in the paid up capital of national pracharath .Agreement not expected to have any material impact on EPS of co for this current financial year.  Full Article

Thai Beverage PCL appoints Vivek Chhabra as Senior Vice President
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Thai Beverage PCL : Appointment of vivek chhabra as senior vice president .  Full Article

Thai Beverage PCL appoints Edmond Kim Soon Neo as Senior Vice President
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Thai Beverage PCL : Public co ltd (announcement of appointment of senior vice president) . Appointment of Edmond kim soon neo as senior vice president .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Thai Beverage PCL News

Photo

Heineken bets on motor racing for Asian payout

MONZA, Italy Heineken is betting on Formula One to help it reclaim the title of leading global lager from Budweiser, a strategy that depends on broadening the sport's appeal in Asia and persuading fans to pay more for their beer.

» More TBEV.SI News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials