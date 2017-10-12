Thai Beverage PCL (TBEV.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Thai Beverage says International Beverage Holdings (Singapore) buys 75 pct stake in MSC and MDC

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage PCL :Acquisition of 75 percent interest in Myanman Supply Chain & Service and Myanmar Distillery by International Beverage Holdings (Singapore)‍​.Cash considerations for purchase of target shares in MSC, MDC, AAIPL and ASIPL are about $6.9 million, $42.5 million, 494.4 million and $197.8 mln‍​.Assuming deal has been effected at end of 9M2017 EPS of company is expected to rise from 1.18 baht to 1.20 baht ‍​.

Thai Beverage Pcl reports qtrly net profit of 7.71 bln baht

Thai Beverage Pcl : Qtrly revenues from sales and services 46.83 billion baht versus 50.88 billion baht .Qtrly net profit 7.71 billion baht versus 6.03 billion baht.

Thai Beverage PCL qtrly net profit 5.81 billion baht

Thai Beverage PCL : Qtrly total revenues from sales and services 45.45 billion baht versus 38.99 billion baht .Qtrly net profit 5.81 billion baht versus 5.86 billion baht.

Thai Beverage public joined the Pracharath Project

Thai Beverage PCL : Public co ltd Thai Beverage public company limited joined the Pracharath Project . Has invested 1 million Baht in the paid up capital of national pracharath .Agreement not expected to have any material impact on EPS of co for this current financial year.

Thai Beverage PCL appoints Vivek Chhabra as Senior Vice President

Thai Beverage PCL : Appointment of vivek chhabra as senior vice president .

Thai Beverage PCL appoints Edmond Kim Soon Neo as Senior Vice President

Thai Beverage PCL : Public co ltd (announcement of appointment of senior vice president) . Appointment of Edmond kim soon neo as senior vice president .