Tele Columbus AG (TC1n.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tele Columbus completes adjustment of term loans

Tele Columbus AG : Successfully completed the refinancing, consolidation and extension of its existing term loans in the amount of 1.255 billion euros ($1.41 billion) and has also agreed a change in terms on the existing credit agreement with a total volume of 1.38 billion euros . Within the framework of the transaction, the credit agreements were extended until January 2023 and the loan term for term loans was reduced by 50 basis points to 400 basis points plus Euribor .Benefits by the transaction of a significant cut in interest rates in the amount of 6.3 million euros annually.

Tele Columbus extends CEO and CFO contracts ahead of time

Tele Columbus AG : Tele Columbus AG: prolongation of management board contracts .Agreed with company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on prolongation of their management contracts ahead of time.

Tele Columbus announces launch of amendment of its senior credit facilities

Tele Columbus AG : Tele Columbus announces the launch of an amendment of its senior credit facilities . Has announced amendment of its 1.38 billion euros ($1.54 billion)senior credit facilities .Company expects transaction to be closed by end of October 2016.

Tele Columbus Q2 revenues up 120.7 pct at 119.9 million euros

Tele Columbus AG : Reiterates its fiscal targets for 2016 . In Q2, revenues grew by 120.7 pct from 54.3 million to 119.9 million euros ($133.77 million) year on year .Normalised EBITDA for Q2 reached 59.0 million euros, up 113.0 pct from 27.7 million euros in previous year's period.

Tele Columbus announces partnership with On Demand Deutschland

Tele Columbus AG :Announces partnership with On Demand Deutschland.

Tele Columbus Q1 revenues up 5 pct pro forma to 116.1 million euros

Tele Columbus AG : All FY 2016 targets confirmed . Grows revenues by 5.0 pct yoy and normalised EBITDA by 9.5 pct yoy on a pro forma basis . Q1 normalised EBITDA for quarter reached 56.5 million euros, up 131.4 pct from 24.4 million euros in previous year's period .Q1 revenues more than doubled from 53.6 million euros to 116.1 million euros; on a pro forma basis revenues increased by 5.0 pct year on year.

Tele Columbus gives FY 2016 and mid-term outlook

Tele Columbus AG:Expects for fiscal year 2016 mid single digit percentage revenue growth versus FY 2015.Expects for the fiscal year 2016 high single digit percentage normalised EBITDA growth year on year.To achieve mid to high single digit percentage revenue growth per annum for medium term.To achieve high single digit percentage normalised EBITDA growth per annum in medium term.

United Internet to buy 15.31 pct stake in Tele Columbus

United Internet AG:Via its subsidiary United Internet Ventures, United Internet secured acquisition of a share package amounting to approx. 15.31 pct of shares in Tele Columbus AG.

Tele Columbus AG confirms FY 2015 dividend forecast

Tele Columbus AG:There will be no dividend for FY 2015 as previously communicated.