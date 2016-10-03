TP ICAP PLC (TCAPI.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tullett Prebon announces members of TP ICAP global executive committee

Tullett Prebon Plc : Announces members of TP ICAP global executive committee . Appoints Frits Vogels as CEO TP ICAP EMEA; John Abularrage as CEO TP ICAP Americas; Hugh Gallagher as CEO TP ICAP APAC . Andrew Baddeley to be CFO and executive director of TP ICAP Plc board .Tullett Prebon, ICAP and their associated brands will be operated separately and they will continue to compete.

Tullett Prebon EMEA CEO Angus Wink to retire immediately

Tullett Prebon Plc : Angus Wink, Chief Executive for EMEA, is to retire from firm after 26 years of service . Angus will retire from Tullett Prebon effective immediately but will continue to provide counsel as an independent advisor from early 2017 .James Potter is appointed as CEO Tullett Prebon EMEA.

Tullett says ICAP COO not to take up position of COO of TP ICAP

Tullett Prebon Plc : Statement re transaction with ICAP . Ken Pigaga, global chief operating officer of ICAP decided not to take up position of COO of TP ICAP on completion .Tullett Prebon remains confident that transaction is on track to close in 2016.

UK's CMA says has accepted in principle merger undertakings offered by Tullett and ICAP

UK's CMA on Tullett and ICAP deal: UK's CMA says has accepted in principle merger undertakings offered by Tullett and ICAP . Considers that proposed undertakings of Tullett and ICAP are appropriate to remedy its competition concerns, has accepted them in principle. . Before reaching a final decision, it is inviting interested parties to make their views known Source (http://bit.ly/2b0iU4T) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780).

Tullett Prebon H1 revenue up 4 pct to 430 mln stg

Tullett Prebon Plc : H1 revenue rose 4 percent to 430 million stg . Profit before tax £60.3m (2015: £52.9m) . UK and EU are now entering uncharted waters. Once a formal negotiation procedure has been triggered, there is considerable uncertainty about outcome that will be achieved . Any decisions that we have to make will be based on facts and not speculation . We have a global business with a wide european footprint, so we will always be where our clients need us to be . Half-Year report . Underlying, before exceptional and acquisition related items . Revenue of £430.3m, an increase of 4% on prior period (2015: £415.7m) . Underlying, before exceptional and acquisition related items operating profit £67.0m, an increase of 11% on prior period (2015: £60.6m) . As in previous years, interim dividend for 2016 has been set at a level equal to 50% of final dividend paid for previous year .From an fx perspective a fall in value of sterling will result in a positive impact on reported revenue.

Tullett on track to close ICAP deal in 2016 after U.S. approval

Tullett Prebon Plc : Statement re transaction with ICAP . Early termination has been granted of waiting period under United States Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act . Grant of early termination means that US merger control condition to completion of transaction has been satisfied . Announcement of July 18 by Competition Commission of Singapore that transaction has been cleared unconditionally .Remains confident that transaction is on track to close in 2016.

U.S. DoJ comments on Tullett, ICAP restructure deal

U.S. DoJ : Restructuring of $1.5 billion deal between Tullett Prebon, ICAP Plc addresses the department’s concerns that the transaction . Restructuring of deal could address concerns by creating an interlocking directorate . Revised deal will provide that ICAP will not own any part of Tullett Prebon after the transaction . Revised deal will provide that ICAP will have no right to nominate a member of Tullett Prebon’S board of directors Further company coverage: [IAP.L].

Uk's CMA says served initial enforcement order on Tullett Prebon, ICAP

Competition and Markets Authority : Uk's CMA says on June 30 served initial enforcement order on Tullett Prebon and ICAP in relation to deal for voice and hybrid broking and information units Link to source: (http://bit.ly/29FBdA3) (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).

IG Group appoints Paul Mainwaring as CFO designate

IG Group Holdings Plc : Appointment of chief financial officer . Has appointed Paul Mainwaring as chief financial officer (cfo) designate . Paul qualified as a chartered accountant with Price Waterhouse and, until recently, was cfo of Tullett Prebon Plc . Paul will start on July 11, replacing Mark Ward who will leave IG after a short handover, as originally planned .Once regulatory approval is received, Paul will take up role on a permanent basis and join board of IG.

Tullett says remains confident for CMA's clearance for ICAP deal

Tullett Prebon Plc : Statement re transaction with ICAP . Notes today's announcement by Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) . Tullett prebon and ICAP have undertaken to divest ICAP's London-based oil desks (with key staff) . CMA will now consider in detail proposed undertakings instead of referring transaction for an in-depth investigation. . Tullett prebon and ICAP are working together to achieve proposed divestment within appropriate timeframe. . Have agreed that ICAP will no longer retain a 19.9 pct interest in combined TP ICAP after completion of transaction and, subject to requisite approvals .Tullett Prebon remains confident that clearance from CMA will be obtained, and transaction remains on track to close in 2016..