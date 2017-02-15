Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TCELL.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Turkcell FY 2016 net profit down at 1.51 bln lira

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As : FY 2016 net profit of 1.51 billion lira ($410.29 million)versus 2.07 billion lira year ago . FY 2016 revenue of 14.1 billion lira versus 12.77 billion lira year ago . Q4 revenue at 4.04 billion lira versus 3.33 billion lira year ago . Q4 net income 351.0 million lira, down 40 percent year on year . Sees 2017 revenue growth at 13 percent - 15 percent . Sees 2017 EBITDA margin target 32 percent - 34 percent . Group midterm target for the period 2017-2019; revenue growth target of 12 percent - 14 percent .Group midterm target for the period 2017-2019; EBITDA margin target of 33 percent - 35 percent.

Turkcell TV+ becomes the official broadcaster of English premier league in Turkey for 3 years

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS : Turkcell's tv platform Turkcell TV+ became the official broadcaster of English premier league in Turkey . English premier league will be broadcasted on Turkcell TV+ through IPTV and mobile devices for the next 3 years .Among the mobile operators in Turkey, Turkcell, through Turkcell TV+ has become the "exclusive" mobile broadcaster of this league.

Turkcell decides to allocate up to 150 mln lira fund for share buyback

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As : Decides to authorize management for share repurchase . Says allocates up to 150 million lira ($49.39 million) fund for share buyback . Decides to buy sell and redeem company bonds within the limits of this fund .Decides to set up a participation finance company with 35.0 million lira capital.

Turkcell maintains FY2016 revenue growth and EBITDA margin guidance

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As : Q2 net profit of 416.3 million lira ($137.30 million) versus 712.5 million lira year ago . Q2 revenue of 3.33 billion lira versus 3.09 billion lira year ago .Maintains revenue growth and EBITDA margin guidance for 2016.

Turkcell unit Turkcell Satis signs protocol at c.500 mln lira

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS : Said on Friday that its unit Turkcell Satıs ve Dagitim has signed a protocol for a total project amount of approximately 500 million lira ($164.16 million) with Ronesans Isletme Hizmetleri .Protocol is for providing end-to-end Hospital Information Management Systems infrastructure and operation services for 5 years to City Hospitals Projects.

Turkcell considers to buyback shares

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS : Considers to buyback shares in accordance with Capital Markets Board (CMB) decision .Capital Markets Board announced on July 21 that public companies can buyback their own shares without any limitation until further notice.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS says to float Global Tower subsidiary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS:Turkey's top mobile operator Turkcell TCELL.IS said on Thursday it plans to float its Global Tower subsidiary.In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Turkcell said the initial public offering (IPO) of Global Tower may be in Turkey, on international markets, or both.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS 2015 dividend and share buyback proposal was not passed at AGM

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS:Says 2015 dividend and share buyback proposal was not passed at AGM.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS proposes dividend payment for FY 2015

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS:Proposes FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.5454545 lira, net 0.4636364 lira per share.To distribute a total amount of gross 1.20 billion lira for FY 2015 in three installments on June 15, Septembner 19 and December 15, respectively.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS announces guidance for FY 2016 in line with analysts estimates

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS:Sees in FY 2016 Turkcell Group revenue growth target of 8 percent -10 percent.Sees in FY 2016 EBITDA margin target of 31-33 percent.Sees in FY 2016 operational capex (excluding license fees) over sales of around 20 percent are projected.Sees in 2016-2018 period Turkcell Group revenue CAGR of 10 percent -14 percent.Sees in 2016-2018 period Turkcell Group EBITDA margin of 32 percent -35 percent.FY 2016 revenue growth rate of 8.6 percent and EBITDA margin 31.7 percent- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.