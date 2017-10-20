Thales SA (TCFP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Thales signs frame contract with Launch customer Austro Control‍​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - THALES ::SIGNATURE OF A FRAME CONTRACT WITH LAUNCH CUSTOMER AUSTRO CONTROL‍​.AUSTRO CONTROL ANNOUNCED AS LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR DVOR 532 WITH SIGNATURE OF FRAME CONTRACT FOR DEPLOYMENT IN AUSTRIA.WILL DELIVER, INSTALL AND PROVIDE TRAINING FOR UP TO EIGHT NEW DVOR SYSTEMS TO AUSTRO CONTROL.

Thales unit Thales Alenia Space to co-operate with Telespazio to provide food in space

Oct 10 (Reuters) - THALES ::‍THALES ALENIA SPACE AND TELESPAZIO ARE PARTNERS IN INTERNATIONAL EDEN ISS PROJECT TO PROVIDE FOOD FOR HUMANS IN SPACE​.

Thales starts trials with Le Groupe La Poste to improve implementation of new cybersecurity legislation‍​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - THALES ::LE GROUPE LA POSTE LAUNCHES TRIALS WITH THALES TO DETERMINE OPTIMUM RESPONSE TO NEW CYBERSECURITY LEGISLATION‍​.

Thales wins 100 million pounds contract with the UK Royal Navy

Oct 10 (Reuters) - THALES ::HAS SECURED A SEVEN YEAR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE THROUGH-LIFE SUPPORT FOR COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS OF THE ROYAL NAVY’S FLEET‍​.THALES’S COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS ARE CRITICAL TO THE NEW QUEEN ELIZABETH CLASS CARRIERS COMING INTO SERVICE‍​.THE CONTRACT SECURES 40 JOBS IN THE UK.HAS WON A 7 YEAR GBP 100 MILLION CONTRACT WITH THE UK ROYAL NAVY.

Thales wins Kuwait Caracal helicopters training solutions deal

June 19 (Reuters) - Thales ::* Thales says it has been selected by Airbus Helicopters to provide the Kuwait forces with flight and mission training solutions for the pilots and crews of its Caracal helicopters.* Kuwait forces have signed contract for the purchase of 30 multirole Caracal H225M helicopters.* Thales will supply a Reality H Full Flight Mission Simulator (FFMS) as well as two trainer stations for flight procedures and tactical training .

Thales Alenia Space Spain wins contract with ESA

Thales : Thales Alenia Space Spain wins a contract with the ESA for the development of an innovative infrared instrument for earth observation Further company coverage: [TCFP.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).

Engie signs partnership with Thales to enhance the security of its IT infrastructures

Engie Thales : Aim is to anticipate evolution of cyber threats .Monitoring center will be based in Elancourt (Yvelines, France) and on the ENGIE premises in Saint-Ouen (Seine-Saint-Denis, France)..

Engie and Thales win 225 million euro contract in Senegal

Engie SA : Engie (mandatory) and Thales have been selected by APIX (the Senegalese Agency for Investment Promotion and Public Works, under the office of President of Senegal) to design and build systems and infrastructures for the new Dakar Regional Express Train .The contract is valued at €225 million ($247.30 million).

Thales says H2 will be weaker than H1

Thales Sa : Thales CEO says not affected by Airbus A400M delays, delivered its parts on time and on cost . CEO says should not expect company to repeat strong performance of H1 in H2 . Thales CFO says drop in sterling to have higher impact in H2 .Thales CFO says 10 percent drop in sterling has an impact of 15 million euro on Thales EBIT on an annual basis.

Thales Alenia Space signs contract with Orbital ATK

Thales : Signs contract with Orbital ATK to produce additional key hardware for upcoming cargo resupply missions to international space station .Contract signed by Thales Alenia Space, a JV between Thales (67%) and Leonardo-Finmeccanica (33%).