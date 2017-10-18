Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG.L)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Blackrock raises stake in Thomas Cook to 8.82 percent
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook Group Plc ::BLACKROCK INC RAISES STAKE IN THOMAS COOK TO 8.82 PERCENT FROM 5.02 PERCENT EARLIER - FILING‍​.  Full Article

Thomas Cook says 78.32 pct votes cast in favour of directors' remuneration policy at AGM
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Thomas Cook Group Plc : All resolutions set out in notice of meeting were voted on a poll and were passed by requisite majorities . About 78.32 percent votes cast in favour of directors' remuneration policy at AGM . About 77.49 percent votes cast in favour of directors' remuneration report at AGM .About 67.30 percent votes cast in favour of 2017 strategic share incentive plan at AGM.  Full Article

Electra Private Equity appoints Gavin Manson as CFO
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Electra Private Equity Plc : Appointment of chief financial officer . Gavin Manson has been appointed to new role of chief financial officer with effect from Aug. 8 2016 .Manson is currently finance director for Thomas Cook Group's tour operations and hotels and resorts division.  Full Article

Guangchang's stake in Thomas Cook crosses 7 pct - filing
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 

Thomas Cook Group Plc :Guo Guangchang's stake in Thomas Cook Group Plc crosses 7 pct - regulatory filing.  Full Article

Thomas Cook announces bond buy back program
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Thomas Cook Group Plc : Authorised bond buy back programme to be managed by merrill lynch, dnb markets, and lloyds bank .To purchase notes in an aggregate principal amount up to £100 million from merrill lynch international and lloyds bank plc.  Full Article

Travel company TUI plans extra flight capacity after Monarch failure

LONDON Europe's largest tour operator TUI is putting on extra flights to make up for capacity lost after this month's collapse of Monarch, TUI's UK and Ireland boss said on Wednesday.

