Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Blackrock raises stake in Thomas Cook to 8.82 percent

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook Group Plc ::BLACKROCK INC RAISES STAKE IN THOMAS COOK TO 8.82 PERCENT FROM 5.02 PERCENT EARLIER - FILING‍​.

Thomas Cook says 78.32 pct votes cast in favour of directors' remuneration policy at AGM

Thomas Cook Group Plc : All resolutions set out in notice of meeting were voted on a poll and were passed by requisite majorities . About 78.32 percent votes cast in favour of directors' remuneration policy at AGM . About 77.49 percent votes cast in favour of directors' remuneration report at AGM .About 67.30 percent votes cast in favour of 2017 strategic share incentive plan at AGM.

Electra Private Equity appoints Gavin Manson as CFO

Electra Private Equity Plc : Appointment of chief financial officer . Gavin Manson has been appointed to new role of chief financial officer with effect from Aug. 8 2016 .Manson is currently finance director for Thomas Cook Group's tour operations and hotels and resorts division.

Guangchang's stake in Thomas Cook crosses 7 pct - filing

Thomas Cook Group Plc :Guo Guangchang's stake in Thomas Cook Group Plc crosses 7 pct - regulatory filing.

Thomas Cook announces bond buy back program

Thomas Cook Group Plc : Authorised bond buy back programme to be managed by merrill lynch, dnb markets, and lloyds bank .To purchase notes in an aggregate principal amount up to £100 million from merrill lynch international and lloyds bank plc.