Technicolor SA (TCH.PA)
2.86EUR
3:56pm BST
€0.00 (+0.00%)
€2.86
€2.87
€2.87
€2.83
751,404
1,103,323
€5.35
€2.77
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Technicolor H1 net result turns to loss of 52 million euros
Technicolor SA
Technicolor confirms 2016 guidance
Technicolor SA:2016 objectives confirmed.Ree cash flow in excess of EUR240 million;.Adjusted EBITDA in the range of EUR600 million to EUR630 million, reflecting.An Adjusted EBITDA in excess of EUR475 million for the Operating businesses versus EUR266 million in 2015;.For Technology, an Adjusted EBITDA in excess of EUR200 million versus EUR389 million in 2015, based on the contribution of licensing agreements already signed by the Group.This includes an expected final EUR60 million of Adjusted EBITDA generated by the MPEG LA patent pool compared to EUR288 million in 2015;Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA for an amount at around EUR(80) million.Leverage ratio inferior to 1.4x at end December 2016 compared to a ratio of 1.74x at end December 2015. Full Article
Ateme extends its range support by integrating Technicolor 's technology
Ateme SA:Extends its range support by integrating Technicolor 's technology. Full Article
Technicolor gives outlook for FY 2016 and FY 2020
Technicolor SA:Raises EBITDA for FY 2020 above 750 million euros.Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA in range of 600-630 mln euros.FY 2016 EBITDA - 637.40 mln euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Technicolor withdraws from the HEVC advance pool
Technicolor SA:Withdraws from the HEVC advance pool to enable direct licensing of its HEVC IP portfolio.Has decided to license its HEVC IP portfolio directly to device manufacturers rather than through the HEVC Advance patent pool in order to accelerate adoption of the standard.Has signed a material patent license agreement for use of its patents related to HEVC technologies. Full Article
Mediacontech SpA unit to sell unit MTC SA to Technicolor for EUR 12.6 mln
Mediacontech SpA:Unit Square MTC Srl to sell MTC SA, of which Mikros SA is a unit, to Technicolor SA for 12.6 million euros. Full Article
Technicolor and Philips join forces
Technicolor SA:Technicolor and Philips join forces to co-develop high dynamic range (HDR) distribution technologies.Announced agreement to merge their ongoing delivery roadmaps for HDR solutions, including content creation tools, encoding and decoding software and implementation support. Full Article
Technicolor to list 21,418,140 new shares on Euronext Paris
Technicolor SA:Technicolor to list 21,418,140 new shares.Shares will be listed on the market Euronext Paris as of Nov 23.Reason: issue reserved of dedicated person. Full Article
Technicolor confirms the expansion of its packaged media activities in North America and comments on 2015 outlook
Technicolor SA:Confirms the expansion of its packaged media activities in North America.Announced it has added replication and distribution of packaged media products of 2 large customers to its North American portfolio.Has acquired for approximately 40 million euros ($42.90 million) relevant North American optical disc manufacturing and distribution assets from Cinram Group, Inc.Transaction entirely funded out of available cash, with no impact to technicolor's adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow objectives for 2015.At least 190 million euros in annualized revenues will be added to Technicolor's entertainment services segment. Full Article
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 27
July 27 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.