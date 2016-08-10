Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN.TO)
10.56CAD
23 Oct 2017
$0.05 (+0.48%)
$10.51
$10.48
$10.61
$10.48
160,295
263,908
$12.05
$8.26
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tricon Capital Group posts Q2 earnings per share C$0.13
Tricon Capital Group Inc
Tricon Capital reports adjusted Q1 EPS of 13 cents
Tricon Capital Group Inc
Tricon Capital Group Inc says dividend increase
Tricon Capital Group Inc:Says dividend of six and one half cents per share in Canadian dollars.Payable on April 15 to shareholders of record date as on March 31. Full Article
BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group announces normal course issuer bid
* Tricon Capital Group - Toronto Stock Exchange approved its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for a portion of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: