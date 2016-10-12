Edition:
Transaction Capital Ltd (TCPJ.J)

TCPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,486.00ZAc
2:26pm BST
Change (% chg)

-8.00 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
1,494.00
Open
1,500.00
Day's High
1,500.00
Day's Low
1,480.00
Volume
13,679
Avg. Vol
225,176
52-wk High
1,600.00
52-wk Low
1,226.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

S. Africa's Competition Tribunal okays JMR-Transaction Capital deal
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Competition Tribunal: Tribunal has unconditionally approved a merger between JMR Holdings and Transaction Capital Ltd . Approved without conditions merger between Growthpoint Properties Ltd and Romed Properties Pty Ltd Further company coverage: [TCPJ.J][GRTJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).  Full Article

Transaction Capital says Ronen Goldstein appointed financial director
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Transaction Capital Ltd : Ronen Goldstein will be appointed as financial director of transaction capital .CFO Mark Herskovits will fulfil role of head of capital markets for transaction capital group.  Full Article

Transaction Capital says H1 HEPS up 20 pct
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Transaction Capital Ltd : Headline earnings per share up 20% to 37.0 cents . Headline earnings up 19% to R210 million for half year ended 31 march 2016 . Interim dividend up 20% to 12 cents per share .Management believes that it is well positioned to achieve continued growth in medium term..  Full Article

Transaction Capital Ltd News

BRIEF-Transaction Capital says chairman of audit committee steps down​

* ‍RABOIJANE (MOSES) KGOSANA HAS STEPPED DOWN AS CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF AUDIT, RISK AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE​

