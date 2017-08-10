Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Trican Well Service Ltd -:Trican reports second quarter results for 2017 and updates 2017 capital program.Q2 revenue c$137.2 million.Q2 revenue view c$98.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Trican Well Service Ltd qtrly ‍net income per share $0.03​.Trican Well Service Ltd says expects to spend approximately $25 million on capital equipment during second half of 2017.Trican Well Service Ltd - "‍believe that demand is sufficient that two more fracturing crews can be added in Q3"​.Trican Well Service Ltd - ‍expects to spend approximately $25 million on capital equipment during second half of 2017​.

Trican Well Service Ltd < : Trican Well Service Ltd reports second quarter results for 2016 . Qtrly revenue $32.5 million . Fy2016 earnings per share view C$-0.54, revenue view C$410.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly loss per share $0.26 . Revenue was down significantly in quarter due to reduced drilling and completion activity caused by low commodity prices .Expect to continue to minimize capital spending during 2016.

Trican Well Service Ltd : Trican Well Service increases bought deal to $60 million . To increase size of offering to 37.5 million common shares of Trican at a price of $1.60 per common share .Common shares are being offered on a "bought deal" basis to a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank.

Trican Well Service Ltd : Announces $40 million bought deal financing and amended covenant package with its lenders . Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a "bought deal" basis 25 million common shares of trican at a price of $1.60 per common share . Net proceeds from offering will be used to reduce outstanding debt . Under agreed upon amendments, Trican would also agree to reduce its RCF commitment to $250 million .Granted underwriters an option to purchase an additional 3.75 million common shares at issue price to cover over-allotments.

Trican Well Service Ltd: Trican Well Service reaches agreement for sale of its completion tools business for CAD$53.5 million . Total consideration payable to Trican consist of cash consideration of C$30 million and share consideration totaling C$23.5 million . Entered agreement with units of National Oilwell Varco for sale of Trican's completion tools business .Intends to use net cash proceeds from transaction to reduce its outstanding debt.

Trican Well Service Ltd:Announces that it is in negotiations with Keane Group for the sale of Trican's United States pressure pumping business.Based upon the terms and conditions currently being discussed, management believes the offered price represents fair value for the business and that the sale of this business would be in the best interest of shareholders if acceptable terms and conditions can be negotiated.