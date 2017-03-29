Edition:
United Kingdom

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

TD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

71.49CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.18 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
$71.67
Open
$71.69
Day's High
$71.89
Day's Low
$71.43
Volume
2,178,152
Avg. Vol
3,119,702
52-wk High
$72.46
52-wk Low
$59.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase program in connection with normal course issuer bid
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 

Toronto-Dominion Bank : The Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase program in connection with normal course issuer bid . Toronto-Dominion Bank - Entered into an agreement to repurchase common shares through daily purchases subject to a maximum of 14.5 million common shares . Program will form part of TD's normal course issuer bid for up to 15 million common shares announced on March 2, 2017 .Daily purchases to take place between March 31 and April 21.  Full Article

TD Bank Group agrees to sell its European direct investing business to Interactive Investor
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

TD Bank NA : TD Bank Group agrees to sell its European direct investing business to Interactive Investor .Toronto-Dominion Bank - there will be no immediate change for customers of either company.  Full Article

Interactive Investor to buy TD Bank's European Direct Investing unit
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Interactive Investor Plc : Interactive Investor Plc agrees to buy TD Bank Group's european direct investing business . Acquisition will create UK's second largest online stockbroker with assets under administration of 18 billion stg . Funds advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. Llc to own a majority shareholding in the combined company . Acquisition of TDDI will be financed through an investment from funds advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. Llc .Closing is expected in first calendar quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.  Full Article

TD Bank says looking at U.S. acquisition opportunities
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

: Td Ceo Says Looking At Acquisition Opportunities In U.S., Would Look At Bolt Ons in south-east area . Td cro says has made changes to mortgage underwriting standards, more focus on income confirmation (Reporting by Matt Scuffham) ((matthew.scuffham@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

TD Bank sets quarterly dividend of C$0.55per share
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Toronto-dominion Bank :Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.55per share.  Full Article

TD Bank Group reports Q3 adj. earnings per share C$1.27
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Toronto-Dominion Bank : TD Bank Group reports third quarter 2016 results . Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$1.27 . Q3 earnings per share C$1.24 . Toronto-Dominion Bank - qtrly common equity Tier 1 capital ratio on a Basel III fully phased-in basis was 10.4 pct, compared with 10.1 pct last quarter . Q3 earnings per share view C$1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly net interest income C$4.92 billion versus C$4.70 billion .Qtrly provision for credit losses $556 million versus $437 million.  Full Article

TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's Q3 earnings
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Toronto-Dominion Bank : TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's third quarter earnings . expects TD Ameritrade's Q3 earnings to translate into a contribution of approximately CDN$124 million to fiscal 2016 Q3 net income for bank .TD Bank Group will release its Q3 financial results on August 25, 2016.  Full Article

TD Bank Group announces 2016 CCAR results
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

TD Bank Group : TD Bank Group says announced 2016 results of comprehensive capital analysis and review (CCAR) process .Fed accepted capital plan as submitted for TD Group US Holdings LLC (TDGUS) without objection.  Full Article

Toronto-Dominion Bank files for mixed shelf of up to $40 bln
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

Toronto-dominion Bank :Toronto-dominion Bank files for mixed shelf of up to $40 billion - sec filing.  Full Article

TD Bank sets quarterly dividend of C$0.55 per share
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Toronto-dominion Bank :Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.55per share.  Full Article

Toronto-Dominion Bank News

Photo

Factbox - Impact on banks from Britain's vote to leave the EU

Banks have said they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for the country's planned exit from the European Union.

» More TD.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials