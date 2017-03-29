Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Toronto-Dominion Bank : The Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase program in connection with normal course issuer bid . Toronto-Dominion Bank - Entered into an agreement to repurchase common shares through daily purchases subject to a maximum of 14.5 million common shares . Program will form part of TD's normal course issuer bid for up to 15 million common shares announced on March 2, 2017 .Daily purchases to take place between March 31 and April 21.

TD Bank NA : TD Bank Group agrees to sell its European direct investing business to Interactive Investor .Toronto-Dominion Bank - there will be no immediate change for customers of either company.

Interactive Investor Plc : Interactive Investor Plc agrees to buy TD Bank Group's european direct investing business . Acquisition will create UK's second largest online stockbroker with assets under administration of 18 billion stg . Funds advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. Llc to own a majority shareholding in the combined company . Acquisition of TDDI will be financed through an investment from funds advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. Llc .Closing is expected in first calendar quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

TD Bank says looking at U.S. acquisition opportunities

: Td Ceo Says Looking At Acquisition Opportunities In U.S., Would Look At Bolt Ons in south-east area . Td cro says has made changes to mortgage underwriting standards, more focus on income confirmation (Reporting by Matt Scuffham) ((matthew.scuffham@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Toronto-dominion Bank :Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.55per share.

TD Bank Group reports Q3 adj. earnings per share C$1.27

Toronto-Dominion Bank : TD Bank Group reports third quarter 2016 results . Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$1.27 . Q3 earnings per share C$1.24 . Toronto-Dominion Bank - qtrly common equity Tier 1 capital ratio on a Basel III fully phased-in basis was 10.4 pct, compared with 10.1 pct last quarter . Q3 earnings per share view C$1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly net interest income C$4.92 billion versus C$4.70 billion .Qtrly provision for credit losses $556 million versus $437 million.

TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's Q3 earnings

Toronto-Dominion Bank : TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's third quarter earnings . expects TD Ameritrade's Q3 earnings to translate into a contribution of approximately CDN$124 million to fiscal 2016 Q3 net income for bank .TD Bank Group will release its Q3 financial results on August 25, 2016.

TD Bank Group announces 2016 CCAR results

TD Bank Group : TD Bank Group says announced 2016 results of comprehensive capital analysis and review (CCAR) process .Fed accepted capital plan as submitted for TD Group US Holdings LLC (TDGUS) without objection.

Toronto-Dominion Bank files for mixed shelf of up to $40 bln

Toronto-dominion Bank :Toronto-dominion Bank files for mixed shelf of up to $40 billion - sec filing.

Toronto-dominion Bank :Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.55per share.