Trinidad Drilling Ltd (TDG.TO)

Trinidad Drilling Ltd : Trinidad Drilling Ltd announces amendments to its credit facility and debt covenants and provides operational update . Says given current market expectations, Trinidad expects to be able to operate within its debt covenants . Agreed to amend credit agreement governing its credit facility including reducing size of facility .Agreed to amend credit agreement governing credit facility including relaxing or eliminating certain of financial covenants.

Trinidad Drilling Ltd:Announces 2016 capital program, additional cost cutting measures and amendments to its credit facility and debt covenants.Says expects to spend approximately $30 million in capital expenditures in 2016.Agreed with lending group to amend its credit facility and certain of the financial covenants.Says all executives and directors have taken an additional reduction in salaries and board fees.Says "given current weak market conditions, we have significantly cut back our capital expenditure program for 2016".A further company-wide wage roll back has been implemented.Says expects to utilize existing capital inventory items to "upgrade and maintain" fleet in 2016.Has lowered its headcount by approximately 50% since the beginning of the year.