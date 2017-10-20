Tradehold Ltd (TDHJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tradehold sees HY NAV per share between 25.5-40.5 pct higher​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Tradehold Ltd :NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 25.5 PCT AND 40.5 PCT​.‍TANGIBLE NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 45.5 PCT AND 60.5 PCT​.

Tradehold to pay dividend of 19.95830 cents per "A" preference share

Tradehold Ltd :Directors have declared a gross cash dividend of 19.95830 cents per "A" preference share for period from 1 June 2016 to 1 September 2016.

Tradehold says negotiations have been terminated

Tradehold Ltd :As negotiations have been terminated, caution is no longer required to be exercised by shareholders when dealing in company's securities.

Tradehold says to acquire property portfolio valued at 6.2 bln rand

Tradehold Ltd : Tradehold to acquire SA property portfolio valued at r6.2bn . Price was calculated by valuing portfolio at a net operating income yield of 9.45% or £288m (r6.2bn). . Tradehold to acquire sa property portfolio valued at r6.2bn . To acquire s.african property portfolio and property development and management business of collins group for a net equity value of £82.4m (r1.8bn) . Transaction will see tradehold's net asset value (nav) increase by £82.4m to £242.3m, with latest acquisition representing 34% of total .Purchase price will be settled in cash (£2.45m) and tradehold shares (£80m).

Tradehold says full year revenue up 38 pct

Tradehold Ltd : Summary of the audited consolidated results of the tradehold group for the 12 months to 29 February 2016 . Fy revenue increased by 38 pct to 28.7 million stg . Fy total profit attributable to shareholders by 82 pct to 14.3 million stg (2015: £7.8 million) . Fy core headline earnings per share as defined by entity, increased 20 pct to 6.5 pence from 5.4 pence .Fy net asset value per share increased by 9 pctr to 85.1 pence from 78.3 pence..

Tradehold sees FY HEPS up between 55-60 pct

Tradehold Ltd : Fy headline earnings per share is expected to increase by between 55% and 60% versus 3.3 cents year ago .Fy diluted headline earnings per share is expected to increase by between 52% and 57%.