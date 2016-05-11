Edition:
Telecom Argentina SA (TEC2.BA)

TEC2.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

117.50ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$7.00 (+6.33%)
Prev Close
$110.50
Open
$113.05
Day's High
$117.80
Day's Low
$113.05
Volume
191,321
Avg. Vol
140,929
52-wk High
$117.80
52-wk Low
$53.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Telecom Argentina appoints Ignacio Cruz Moran as CFO
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Telecom Argentina SA : Said on Tuesday it had appointed Ignacio Cruz Moran as new chief financial officer (CFO) . Cruz Moran replaces Adrian Calaza as of May 12 Further company coverage: [TEC2.BA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)) Keywords: (URGENT).  Full Article

