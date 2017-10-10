Ted Baker PLC (TED.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ted Baker says H1 pretax profit up 17.8 percent
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ted Baker Plc
Ted Baker on track to meet board's FY expectations
Ted Baker Plc
Ted Baker PLC announces acquisition of property
Ted Baker PLC:Says it has entered into a contract with Leysin Investments Limited to purchase Block B, Canal Reach, St Pancras Way, London through Big Lobster Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ted Baker.Says agreed to purchase the freehold property for £55.25 mln plus costs of £3 mln, which includes stamp duty and relevant acquisition costs. Full Article
CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.19
(Corrects to show FTSE 250 also had companies going ex-dividend) LONDON, Oct 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.55 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT
