Ted Baker PLC (TED.L)

Ted Baker says H1 pretax profit up 17.8 percent

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ted Baker Plc :H1 PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 17.8 PERCENT TO 25.3 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 12.2 PERCENT TO 16.6 PENCEPER SHARE.HY ‍GROUP REVENUE UP 14.0% (9.5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £295.7M​.HY ‍UK AND EUROPE RETAIL SALES UP 11.0% (9.1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £145.6M​.HY ‍RETAIL SALES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE UP 13.9% (9.2% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £217.7M​.HY ‍NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SALES UP 18.8% (7.8% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £60.7M​.HY ‍ASIA RETAIL SALES UP 29.5% (19.6% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £11.4M​.HY ‍E-COMMERCE SALES UP 43.8% (40.7% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £42.7M​.HY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS UP 12.7% TO £24.2M​.‍"WHILST TRADING CONDITIONS IN SOME MARKETS REMAIN CHALLENGING... CONFIDENT OF MAKING FURTHER PROGRESS FOR FY, IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS"​.

Ted Baker on track to meet board's FY expectations

Ted Baker Plc : Group remains on track to meet board's expectations for full year . 11.3% increase in group revenue for 19 week period from 31 January 2016 to 11 June 2016 . Retail sales for period increased by 12.7% (10.3% in constant currency) . Wholesale sales for period increased by 7.3% (5.6% in constant currency) . Retail and wholesale gross margins were in line with our expectations .Remains on track to meet board's expectations for full year.

Ted Baker PLC announces acquisition of property

Ted Baker PLC:Says it has entered into a contract with Leysin Investments Limited to purchase Block B, Canal Reach, St Pancras Way, London through Big Lobster Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ted Baker.Says agreed to purchase the freehold property for £55.25 mln plus costs of £3 mln, which includes stamp duty and relevant acquisition costs.