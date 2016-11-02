Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stockmann transfers part of its ict activities to Tech Mahindra

Stockmann Oyj Abp : Transfers part of its ICT activities to Tech Mahindra . 33 of Stockmann's current ict employees are planned to transfer to Tech Mahindra on Jan. 1 2017 . Target of planned changes is to reduce Stockmann's ICT costs by about 4 million euros ($4.4 million) annually from 2018 onwards. .Has signed a five-year cooperation agreement with Tech Mahindra to produce part of Stockmann's ICT services.

Tech Mahindra says FCA approves co's acquisition of Target Group

Tech Mahindra Ltd : Fca approves Tech Mahindra acquisition of target group . Transaction will see current management team remain in business .

Tech Mahindra June-qtr profit up about 28 pct

Tech Mahindra Ltd : June-quarter profit 7.97 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 7.34 billion rupees . June-quarter consol income from operations 69.21 billion rupees . Consol profit after tax in June quarter last year was 6.22 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 62.94 billion rupees . The profit alert was initially sourced from TV and later confirmed from a release on NSE .

Tech Mahindra acquires Bio Agency

Tech Mahindra Ltd : Acquisition of a UK company - Tech Mahindra acquires digital change agents®: the bio agency . Consideration is enterprise value of GBP 40 million plus surplus cash not exceeding GBP 5 million as at completion date . Consideration would be cash .

Tech Mahindra to buy Target Group

Tech Mahindra Ltd : To buy target group, valuation is at enterprise value of GBP 112 million plus adjustment for surplus cash of upto GBP 8 million . Tech mahindra -co to pay upto GBP 64 million upfront and 2017 deferrred consideration upto GBP 16.28 million . Will also pay back GBP 17.1 million on account of loan notes at closing .

Tech Mahindra March-qtr consol profit up about 90 pct

Tech Mahindra Ltd : Recommended dividend of 12 rupees per share . Says March-quarter consol net profit 8.97 billion rupees versus profit of 4.72 billion rupees year ago . India's Tech Mahindra Ltd says March-quarter consol income from operations 68.84 billion rupees versus 61.17 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter consol net profit was 7.43 billion rupees .