CI Banco SA Institucion de Banca Multiple FF/00939 (TERRA13.MX)
TERRA13.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
30.32MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.29 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
$30.61
Open
$30.68
Day's High
$30.80
Day's Low
$30.22
Volume
370,140
Avg. Vol
1,870,708
52-wk High
$34.49
52-wk Low
$24.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Terrafina announces cash distribution
Terrafina SA de CV:To distribute a capital refund to the holders of its Certificados Bursatiles Fiduciarios Inmobiliarios (CBFIs) on May 6 in the amount of 0.495066 pesos per CBFI, for each of the outstanding 607,544,547 CBFIs. Full Article