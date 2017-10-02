Edition:
Treatt PLC (TET.L)

TET.L on London Stock Exchange

395.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
395.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
88,877
52-wk High
524.60
52-wk Low
217.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Treatt sees FY profit before tax and exceptional items comfortably in line with expectation
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - TREATT PLC ::"CONFIRM THAT GROUP HAS CONTINUED TO PERFORM STRONGLY IN SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR"."BOARD EXPECTS TO REPORT PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS FOR YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 COMFORTABLY IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATION".  Full Article

Treatt PLC News

Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

