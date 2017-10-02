Treatt PLC (TET.L)
TET.L on London Stock Exchange
395.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
395.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
395.00
395.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
88,877
88,877
52-wk High
524.60
524.60
52-wk Low
217.00
217.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Treatt sees FY profit before tax and exceptional items comfortably in line with expectation
Oct 2 (Reuters) - TREATT PLC
BRIEF-Treatt sees FY profit before tax and exceptional items comfortably in line with expectation
* "CONFIRM THAT GROUP HAS CONTINUED TO PERFORM STRONGLY IN SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR"